Sprout Social to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

CHICAGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPT), a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call via webcast scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Online registration for the webcast can be found at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/716300445?pwd=oLu9g49Z . The live audio webcast and investor presentation can be accessed from Sprout Social’s Investors website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com .

While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/ .

Social Media Profiles:

www.X.com/SproutSocial

www.X.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com for 12 months.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary AI agent, the platform is designed to transform real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2 , Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles

Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public.

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674