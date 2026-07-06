Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2026 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa32f14968eef4df5a4b661a7cf4718a7 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gny2asas and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 24, 2026.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with over $64 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 220 branch locations and commercial offices nationwide and serves clients across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley’s commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit www.valley.com or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.