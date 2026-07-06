Kalaris Appoints Laurie Keating to Board of Directors

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) (“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Laurie Keating to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2026. In conjunction with the announcement of Ms. Keating’s appointment, Morana Jovan-Embiricos is stepping down from the Board of Directors.

“We’re delighted to welcome Laurie to the Kalaris Board of Directors. She has extensive strategic, operational, and legal expertise spanning multiple therapeutic areas and development stages. Laurie will be an outstanding addition to our Board, and we look forward to her contributions and guidance as we continue to grow Kalaris,” said David Hallal, Chairman of the Kalaris Board of Directors. “I also want to thank Morana for her service to Kalaris over the past year. She was a valuable member of our Board and helped us make significant advances in the development of TH103 and in our evolution as a public biotech company.”

Laurie Keating said, “I am thrilled to be joining Kalaris’ Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and collaborating with the leadership team as they seek to transform the lives of patients with retinal diseases.”

Laurie currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of PepGen (Nasdaq: PEPG) and as a member of the Board of Directors of Immuneering Corp (Nasdaq: IMRX). She formerly served on the Board of Directors of Imago Biosciences (acquired by Merck), Imbria Pharmaceuticals, and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio). Laurie previously served as the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. In this role she oversaw global government affairs, legal, IP, litigation, and compliance teams and advised the Board of Directors on financing and strategic collaborations, governance, and corporate strategy. Prior to Alnylam, she served as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company that was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Laurie earned her Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, and her JD from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

About TH103

TH103 is an investigational dual-targeting biologic engineered by VEGF scientific discoverer Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to achieve extended intraocular retention with enhanced VEGF inhibition through optimized binding to VEGF receptor 1 ligands and concurrent heparan sulfate proteoglycan (HSPG) anchoring. It is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential applications as a treatment for exudative and/or neovascular retinal diseases, such as wet AMD, diabetic eye disease and retinal vein occlusion. TH103 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD).

About Kalaris

Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions with major unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.

Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

ir@kalaristx.com