Aligos Therapeutics Receives Upfront Payment of $25M USD from the Exclusive License Deal of Pevifoscorvir Sodium in Greater China for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted for pevifoscorvir sodium in China

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced that it has received the upfront payment of $25M USD from the exclusive license deal of pevifoscorvir sodium in Greater China with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. (Amoytop). In addition, pevifoscorvir sodium was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Under the terms of the agreement, Aligos is also eligible to receive up to $420M USD in clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones along with tiered, high single-digit royalties on net sales in Amoytop’s licensed territories. Aligos retains all development and commercialization rights for pevifoscorvir sodium in the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, and all other markets.

“We are pleased to provide this update on the collaboration with Amoytop,” stated Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics. “The joint steering committee has been formed, Breakthrough Therapy Designation has been granted for pevifoscorvir sodium in China, and we look forward to the continued progression of this program. In addition, we are continuing to build on our relationship with Amoytop’s planned entrance of our antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) ALG-170675 into the clinic in China in the third quarter of 2026. These two drug candidates together demonstrate the promise of next-generation therapies that have the potential to meaningfully change clinical outcomes for patients with chronic HBV infection.”

Breakthrough Therapy Designation is granted to new drugs that treat serious diseases with preliminary evidence of efficacy. Under this designation, pevifoscorvir sodium is eligible for priority review of a New Drug Application (NDA) in China.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials; statements about whether pevifoscorvir sodium development will continue to progress successfully in China or any jurisdiction, whether ALG-170675 will enter clinical trials in the third quarter of 2026, and whether pevifoscorvir sodium and ALG-170675 will change clinical outcomes for patients. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, reliance on collaborators, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2026 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



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