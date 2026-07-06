McFarlane Lake Announces C$6.2 Million in Warrant Exercises

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (“McFarlane” or the “Company”) (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) is pleased to announce that it has received exercise instructions from holders of an aggregate of 41,507,200 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Warrant, which are expected to result in aggregate exercise funds of C$6,226,080 (the “Exercise Process”). Upon completion of the Exercise Process and receipt of the applicable exercise funds, the Company expects to issue an aggregate of 41,507,200 common shares (the “Shares”) in respect of the exercised Warrants.

The Warrants were originally issued in connection with the Company’s previously announced private placement of debenture units that closed on September 29, 2025 (the “Debenture Offering”), pursuant to which the Company issued 15,000 debenture units comprised, in the aggregate, of US$15,000,000 principal amount of senior secured debentures (the “Debentures”) and 48,000,000 Warrants. The exercised Warrants represent approximately 86% of the Warrants originally issued under the Debenture Offering. Each original holder of Warrants determined, on a voluntary basis, whether to exercise its own Warrants, continue to hold them, or to sell them, and no original holder of Warrants was required to exercise, sell or otherwise dispose of any of its Warrants. Certain of the exercised Warrants were exercised by the original holders thereof, while others were exercised by independent third-party investors who had acquired such Warrants from original holders prior to exercise. While the Company was aware that such acquisitions had occurred, it was not a party to, and did not participate in, arrange or otherwise influence those acquisitions, which were privately negotiated among the original holders and the independent third-party investors. Following these exercises, an aggregate of 6,492,800 Warrants are expected to remain outstanding and unexercised, each of which is exercisable at C$0.15 and expires on September 29, 2028.

The Company intends to apply the funds received from the exercise of Warrants towards a pro rata redemption of Debentures held by the holders of Debentures (the “Debentureholders”) who participated in the Exercise Process, which redemption will be subject to the approval of Debentureholders holding a majority of the principal amount of the Debentures. The Company has engaged in discussions with the lead lenders, which hold sufficient principal amount of Debentures to approve such pro rata redemption, and accordingly expects that the required Debentureholder approval will be obtained. Participating Debentureholders are expected to receive repayment of the principal amount of their Debentures, on a pro rata basis, together with all interest that would otherwise have accrued through the Debentures’ scheduled maturity date of October 26, 2026. To the knowledge of the Company, no insiders or related parties of the Company participated in the Exercise Process.

Following completion of the proposed repayments, the Company further intends to apply the C$6.75 million private placement (announced on June 5, 2026) against the Debentures such that the remaining principal amount outstanding under the Debentures is expected to be approximately US$1,711,872. Further details regarding the repayment of the Debentures will be provided in a subsequent news release. Debentures held by Debentureholders that did not participate in the Exercise Process are expected to remain outstanding and be repaid in accordance with their existing terms, including their scheduled maturity date of October 26, 2026.

Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company, commented: “The exercise of these Warrants provides the Company with more than C$6 million of additional funds and materially improves its balance sheet through the reduction of outstanding indebtedness. For many investors, the resolution of the Company’s debt repayment has been a key issue preventing them from fully embracing McFarlane’s story. We believe that the clarity on the pathway to debt repayment announced today, together with the Company's enhanced financial position, will support the execution of its exploration and development objectives going forward.”

To the extent that any Debentures remain outstanding at maturity and are held by insiders and/or related parties of the Company, the Company may, but is under no obligation to, explore potential alternatives with respect to those Debentures at that time, which could include a possible extension or refinancing of the amounts owing. Any such alternatives would be subject to compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements, including the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that any such arrangement will be pursued or completed.

The Shares issuable on exercise of the Warrants are not subject to any statutory hold period in Canada.

The issuance of the Shares pursuant to the Warrant exercises remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, where applicable.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Gold Project hosts a current (effective September 29, 2025) NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold (31.74 million tonnes) and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.89 g/t gold (109.48 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.85 g/t gold for underground resources.

A sensitivity analysis completed at a higher gold price of US$3,750 per ounce resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.20 million ounces grading 0.94 g/t gold (39.51 million tonnes) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.23 million ounces grading 0.85 g/t gold (154.50 million tonnes) applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.15 g/t gold for underground resources.

The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate was filed on SEDAR+ on November 21, 2025, and is also available on the Company’s website www.mcfarlanelakemining.com.

McFarlane Lake is actively executing an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

In addition to Juby, McFarlane Lake holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 km west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Readers are cautioned to refer to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and all other disclaimers included in this news release for important information regarding the limitations and verification status of the data presented above and elsewhere herein.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/.

Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Bob Kusins, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The technical information was also reviewed by Mark Trevisiol, P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane Lake and a qualified person under NI 43-101.

Advisors

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP acted as legal counsel for McFarlane Lake.

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane Lake, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(705) 665-5087

mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Bryan Baritot, Investor Relations

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

investors@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “possible”, “target”, “scheduled”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane Lake to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the repayment of the Debentures, the receipt of required regulatory approvals for the issuance of Shares, the completion and deployment of proceeds from the Company's private placement announced on June 5, 2026, general market and economic conditions, and those described under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated as of April 23, 2026, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, all of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and McFarlane Lake disclaims any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.