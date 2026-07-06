Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
|Passcode:
|63104
|Live Webcast:
|ir.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|ir.lamar.com
|Available through Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|bkantrow@lamar.com