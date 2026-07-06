Wintrust to purchase Northern Trust guardianship services business

CHICAGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) today announced that Wintrust Private Trust Company, N.A., has entered into an agreement to purchase the guardianship services business of Northern Trust. The transaction is expected to close later this year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Guardianship services are provided to individuals who are legally unable to manage their own affairs due to disability, age or incapacity. A corporate fiduciary is often appointed by the courts to serve as guardian, or to work alongside an individual guardian, to make decisions regarding financial oversight and investment management for the individual. The business has approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management. Northern Trust’s guardianship team is expected to move to Wintrust upon completion of the transaction.

“We believe Wintrust is well positioned to continue serving these clients with the focused attention this important business requires,” said Jason Tyler, President of Northern Trust Wealth Management.

“We are pleased to expand our guardianship business and cement Wintrust’s position as a leading provider of guardianship services in Chicago and the surrounding counties,” said Mary Ann Korenic, Chief Executive Officer, Wintrust Private Trust Company. “We look forward to welcoming Northern Trust’s experienced and talented guardianship team to Wintrust and to working together to deliver the excellent service these clients have come to expect.”

About Wintrust

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with $72 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

Contact: Amy Yuhn, Wintrust

Phone: 847-939-9591

Mobile: 312-218-2364

Email: ayuhn@wintrust.com

Contact: Laura Hayes, Northern Trust

Phone: 312-721-3217

Email: LH232@ntrs.com