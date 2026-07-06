IPG Launches High-Performance Sustainable Air Pillow Film With 50% Recycled Content





SARASOTA, Fla., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG is proud to announce the launch of its new PCR Air Pillow Film, a high-performance protective packaging solution designed to help companies achieve ambitious sustainability goals without compromising on quality or efficiency.

Sustainability Meets Performance

Developed by a dedicated team of processing and product engineers, the new PCR Air Pillow Film features a unique formulation consisting of 50% total recycled content. This includes 35% third-party certified post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and 15% post-industrial recycled (PIR) content.

Manufactured in the USA at a TRUE Zero Waste certified facility, this film offers a sustainable void-fill solution that addresses the growing demand for environmentally responsible packaging.

Seamless Integration

IPG has engineered the PCR Air Pillow Film to mirror the specifications of current AirSpace® offerings, ensuring a seamless transition for existing users. Key operational benefits include:

Universal Compatibility : The film is designed to inflate perfectly on IPG’s G4, G6, and A3 Pro inflation machines.

: The film is designed to inflate perfectly on IPG’s G4, G6, and A3 Pro inflation machines. System Integration : It integrates fully with all existing AirSpace delivery systems.

: It integrates fully with all existing AirSpace delivery systems. Optimized Performance: The formulation delivers optimum performance for a wide variety of void-fill and packing applications.



“Our goal is to help our customers meet their company’s sustainability requirements with high-quality, reliable solutions,” said Jordan Simpson, Associate Product Manager of Protective and Systems Sales at IPG. “By providing a film with 50% recycled content, with 35% PCR that runs on our existing machinery, we are making it easier than ever for businesses to integrate sustainable practices into their fulfillment operations”.

For more information, visit the IPG website (AirSpace PCR) or reach out to an IPG Business Development specialist.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions, including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit www.itape.com .

Media Contact:

Jordan Simpson

Associate Product Manager, Protective and Systems Sales

jasimpso@itape.com

502.293.9086

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da6385ad-ea6b-4dc1-80e6-47437b0863c0.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5588a59-1614-44b3-af06-541b11c0b937.