Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in June 2026 of 5.1% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for June 2026, compared with June 2025.

During June 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 3.5% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to June 2025. Guadalajara airport reported an increase of 6.0%, while Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Tijuana reported a decrease of 18.7%, 9.7%, and 4.6%, respectively, compared to June 2025. With respect to GAP’s airports in Jamaica, Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 23.4%, while Kingston recorded a decrease of 0.8%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-25 Jun-26 % Change Jan - Jun 25 Jan - Jun 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,000.1 1,033.9 3.4% 6,112.1 6,221.6 1.8% Tijuana* 660.1 637.5 (3.4%) 4,196.7 3,942.2 (6.1%) Los Cabos 240.1 235.4 (1.9%) 1,408.6 1,351.6 (4.0%) Puerto Vallarta 273.8 257.4 (6.0%) 1,484.0 1,424.0 (4.0%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 188.6 173.4 (8.1%) 1,092.3 1,044.7 (4.4%) Hermosillo 176.6 152.1 (13.9%) 1,054.2 977.8 (7.2%) Kingston 0.0 0.0 8.3% 0.2 0.8 417.5% Morelia 53.6 57.8 7.9% 359.2 364.7 1.5% La Paz 109.3 112.4 2.8% 608.7 671.5 10.3% Mexicali 97.0 87.2 (10.2%) 598.8 524.3 (12.4%) Aguascalientes 53.4 52.1 (2.6%) 319.2 299.7 (6.1%) Los Mochis 54.8 53.3 (2.8%) 344.4 338.8 (1.6%) Manzanillo 10.4 8.5 (17.8%) 66.1 61.3 (7.3%) Total 2,917.8 2,860.9 (1.9%) 17,644.5 17,222.8 (2.4%)



International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-25 Jun-26 % Change Jan - Jun 25 Jan - Jun 26 % Change Guadalajara 476.9 531.9 11.5% 2,894.2 2,991.1 3.3% Tijuana* 364.1 339.4 (6.8%) 2,066.7 1,847.7 (10.6%) Los Cabos 414.1 355.4 (14.2%) 2,607.3 2,457.0 (5.8%) Puerto Vallarta 237.3 157.9 (33.4%) 2,321.6 1,897.9 (18.2%) Montego Bay 438.9 336.3 (23.4%) 2,603.6 1,909.3 (26.7%) Guanajuato 88.1 78.0 (11.5%) 515.7 480.0 (6.9%) Hermosillo 6.4 6.7 4.6% 40.1 43.3 7.9% Kingston 152.2 151.0 (0.8%) 881.5 850.2 (3.6%) Morelia 50.2 64.1 27.7% 330.1 407.4 23.4% La Paz 2.8 3.4 22.4% 17.6 25.3 44.1% Mexicali 0.7 0.7 (9.3%) 3.6 3.7 2.7% Aguascalientes 26.3 26.5 0.6% 156.2 162.2 3.9% Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 6.4% 3.9 4.0 2.7% Manzanillo 3.5 3.8 9.3% 62.2 53.0 (14.7%) Total 2,262.1 2,055.6 (9.1%) 14,504.2 13,132.1 (9.5%)



Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-25 Jun-26 % Change Jan - Jun 25 Jan - Jun 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,477.0 1,565.8 6.0% 9,006.3 9,212.7 2.3% Tijuana* 1,024.2 976.8 (4.6%) 6,263.3 5,789.8 (7.6%) Los Cabos 654.2 590.8 (9.7%) 4,015.9 3,808.6 (5.2%) Puerto Vallarta 511.1 415.4 (18.7%) 3,805.6 3,321.9 (12.7%) Montego Bay 438.9 336.3 (23.4%) 2,603.6 1,909.3 (26.7%) Guanajuato 276.7 251.4 (9.2%) 1,608.1 1,524.6 (5.2%) Hermosillo 183.0 158.8 (13.2%) 1,094.3 1,021.1 (6.7%) Kingston 152.2 151.0 (0.8%) 881.7 851.0 (3.5%) Morelia 103.8 121.9 17.5% 689.3 772.1 12.0% La Paz 112.1 115.8 3.3% 626.3 696.8 11.3% Mexicali 97.8 87.8 (10.2%) 602.4 528.0 (12.4%) Aguascalientes 79.8 78.5 (1.5%) 475.3 461.9 (2.8%) Los Mochis 55.5 54.0 (2.7%) 348.3 342.8 (1.6%) Manzanillo 13.8 12.3 (11.0%) 128.3 114.4 (10.9%) Total 5,179.8 4,916.5 (5.1%) 32,148.7 30,354.9 (5.6%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jun-25 Jun-26 % Change Jan - Jun 25 Jan - Jun 26 % Change Tijuana 356.6 333.0 (6.6%) 2,029.6 1,822.2 (10.2%)



Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during June 2026 decreased by 4.9%, compared to June 2025. The load factors for the month went from 82.2% in June 2025 to 82.0% in June 2026.

New routes Aguascalientes – Monterrey: Aerus Aguascalientes - Santa Lucia: Viva Aguascalientes – Puebla: Volaris Aguascalientes - Puerto Vallarta: Volaris Guanajuato – Puebla: Volaris Guadalajara – Queretaro: Volaris Guadalajara – Reynosa: Volaris Guadalajara - San Luis Potosi: Volaris Guadalajara – Zacatecas: Volaris Guadalajara – Detroit: Volaris Guadalajara - Salt Lake City: Volaris Puerto Vallarta – Puebla: Volaris Puerto Vallarta – Aguascalientes: Volaris Puerto Vallarta - San Luis Potosi: Volaris Los Cabos – Puebla: Volaris Los Cabos - Las Vegas: Southwest Tijuana – Merida: Volaris Tijuana - Puerto Escondido: Volaris Montego Bay – Medellin: Wingo







Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



