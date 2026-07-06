United States Mint Strikes Limited-Edition 2.5-Ounce Silver Fourth of July Declaration of Independence Quarters

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) at Philadelphia struck 250 2.5-ounce silver Semiquincentennial 2026 Declaration of Independence quarters on the Fourth of July under the authority at 31 U.S.C. 5112(u), which authorizes the minting and issuing of silver fractional coins with designs for the Semiquincentennial quarters and half dollar in sizes, weights, fineness, and denominations, and with inscriptions, that the Secretary of the Treasury determines to be appropriate. Bearing no mint mark and featuring a special "July 4" privy mark, these unique quarters were struck sequentially and edge-numbered from 1 through 250.

“These 250 coins represent a truly remarkable moment in our nation’s history,” said Mint Director Paul Hollis. “Struck on the Fourth of July during America’s Semiquincentennial, they commemorate 250 years of independence, making them far more than collectibles—they’re historic artifacts that connect us to this milestone celebration and will be treasured for generations to come.”

The 2.5 oz. Silver Quarters are a collectible version of the Declaration of Independence privy mark quarters, struck on July 4th, identical in design, with the sequence of each coin lasered on the edge. These Silver Quarters will be auctioned at a later date, to be determined. These unique and rare Silver Quarters will be a lasting tribute to our Semiquincentennial and will be cherished by collectors.

Customers can learn more about all the Semiquincentennial coins and medals by visiting the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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