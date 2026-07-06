LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June and Second Quarter 2026 Home Closings and Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 496 homes in June 2026, including 29 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes. This represents an 8.5% increase compared to 457 homes closed in June 2025. Additionally, the Company closed 1,440 homes during the second quarter of 2026, including 75 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes. This represents an 8.8% increase compared to 1,323 homes closed in the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 151 active selling communities.

The Company plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2026 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:

Joshua D. Fattor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(281) 210-2586

investorrelations@lgihomes.com