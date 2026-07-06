Focusing on On-Chain-Native Prediction Markets: BM Wallet Launches Prediction Markets, Reimagining the Web3 User Experience

New York, NY, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Wallet , a decentralized, self-custodial Web3 wallet, today launched its prediction markets feature. Without ever leaving the wallet, users can forecast the outcomes of a wide range of real-world events, with settlement handled entirely in stablecoin. The feature is now available in select regions, debuting with the World Cup as its flagship prediction category alongside a first-round rewards campaign.





Prediction markets have become one of the most closely watched sectors in crypto. They let users put their views on the line - taking positions based on their own read of global sporting events, macro developments, social trends, and more. For a long time, though, taking part has usually meant leaving your existing wallet behind: downloading a standalone app, opening an account on a centralized platform, and handing your assets over to a third-party custodian. BM Wallet charts a different course - your assets never leave the wallet, and you always hold your own keys.

The timing is about more than a marquee tournament. As the World Cup kicks off, BM Wallet users can turn their match predictions into on-chain transactions in just a few taps. More importantly, the launch marks BM Wallet's formal debut as a standalone brand - and captures the product philosophy at its core.

Predict, Settle, and Withdraw - All in One Place, Inside the Wallet

The real strength of BM Wallet's prediction markets isn't the feature itself, but how deeply it's woven into the wallet ecosystem. There's no extra app to install, no centralized account to register, and no need to swap into a special token in advance. Just open BM Wallet, choose a prediction category, and take part directly with your own assets. Under the hood, BM Wallet taps into Polymarket - the world's largest prediction market - bringing its deep liquidity and broad range of markets directly into the self-custodial wallet, with no separate Polymarket account to create and no assets to move out.

Everything runs on stablecoin: positions and payouts are denominated in stablecoin, and once an event's outcome is confirmed, winnings settle automatically to the user's prediction-market account - no manual claims, no waiting on a third party to release funds. Thanks to its self-custodial design, users stay in control of their assets throughout, with private keys kept on their own devices. Taking part never means giving up control of your funds.

Coverage extends well beyond sports. Alongside the World Cup, the platform offers categories spanning crypto, politics, and more, turning all kinds of real-world events into on-chain prediction markets. The launch campaign centers on the World Cup, with rewards available to eligible users who take part in match predictions.

Prediction markets aren't a standalone add-on - they're the latest piece to land in BM Wallet's self-custodial ecosystem. To see what they're really worth, it helps to place them back within the full product picture.

Bridging On-Chain Assets and Everyday Spending

Through its dedicated prepaid card, BM Wallet connects digital assets to everyday spending. Users can top up a card directly with stablecoins and spend at any merchant that accepts Visa or Mastercard, with transactions settled automatically and no need to move funds into a traditional bank account.

Cards come in two forms. The virtual card works for online shopping, digital services, and subscriptions - including leading AI platforms such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Midjourney - while the physical card can be swiped at brick-and-mortar stores. Issuance is straightforward: identity verification is kept light, cards are issued instantly, and there are no annual fees or top-up charges, lowering the barrier to entry considerably.

With this, asset management, market analysis, trading, spending, and now prediction markets come together as a complete, self-contained ecosystem - every step handled without leaving the app, and without ever surrendering control of your assets.

One Guiding Principle Behind Every Feature

Features like prediction markets and the prepaid card address a pain point that runs throughout Web3 today. As things stand, completing a single on-chain task often means hopping between disconnected products: storing assets in one wallet, jumping to another platform to trade, then turning to yet another tool to check the markets. All that switching raises the barrier to entry - and many platforms require users to hand over custody of their assets along the way.

BM Wallet's answer is to bring the entire journey into one place. Rather than sending users off to specialized third-party platforms, it builds core functions directly into the wallet - all while holding to a single principle: users control their own assets and hold their own keys. Prediction markets are the latest expression of that idea, and the same logic runs through every feature in the product.

Built on a Self-Custodial Foundation

BM Wallet is built on an externally owned account (EOA) architecture, making it a true self-custodial crypto wallet. The platform never stores users' private keys, recovery phrases, or other sensitive information, and ownership of assets always rests with the user. “Your keys, your crypto” isn't a marketing slogan here - it's a design principle baked into the product's foundation.

Within that self-custodial framework, the product keeps refining the experience and lowering the learning curve, all while preserving the flexibility and asset autonomy that self-custody is built to provide.

Spot Opportunities and Trade Them - Without Leaving the App

A decentralized exchange (DEX) is built right into the wallet, giving users direct access to on-chain liquidity with no intermediaries in between. It's paired with professional trading and analytics tools that track the moves of top wallets, surface trading signals, and help uncover promising assets - so users can make better-informed decisions.

From spotting an opportunity to executing the trade, everything happens within a single app - information stays in sync and the workflow stays seamless, putting an end to the familiar hassle of watching the market in one app and switching to another just to trade.

A Standalone App and a Brand of Its Own

BM Wallet is a standalone app, not a bolt-on feature dependent on another product - and that independence sits at the heart of how the brand is taking shape. In the past, the Web3 experience was split across separate products - wallets, trading platforms, market tools - each with its own rules to learn.

BM Wallet brings the whole journey together into one coherent experience: newcomers can get started with ease, while seasoned users are spared the wasted effort of constantly switching between apps.

The Long View: Becoming a Mainstream Financial Account for Web3

BM Wallet's ambitions go beyond being just a wallet. The team's long-term vision is to make it a mainstream financial account for Web3 - a self-custodial counterpart to the everyday finance apps people already use, and the central hub for their on-chain financial lives.

The product will evolve in phases:

Launching an AI-powered smart wallet that handles transfers, trades, and portfolio management through natural interactions like voice and text, gradually moving toward intelligent, automated execution;

Adding familiar one-tap sign-in options such as Google and Apple accounts to simplify wallet creation and recovery, without compromising on self-custody;

Building out the payments stack to connect fiat, wallet, and spending end to end; introducing earn-and-grow products to put idle funds to work; and continuing to integrate token swaps, cross-chain bridges, contract trading, and real-world assets (RWAs) to expand the range of on-chain services.

At the same time, the platform will keep investing in technologies such as risk detection, asset-data analytics, and transaction simulation to keep the product stable and secure as it iterates quickly.

“Prediction markets are one of the most genuinely useful on-chain applications, but until now, taking part has meant leaving your wallet and giving up custody of your assets. We want to change that: open your wallet, voice your view, and stay in control of your keys and your funds the whole way through. That's the standard we hold every BM Wallet feature to - and prediction markets are just the beginning.” - BM Wallet spokesperson

Taken together, this launch is more than the addition of a single feature - it's a formal statement of where the brand is headed. In an increasingly crowded field of on-chain apps, BM Wallet has no interest in becoming yet another standalone entry point. Instead, it aims to cut the cost of switching between apps, folding market analysis, trading, spending, and predictions into one self-custodial wallet built around how people actually use their everyday apps.

For years, users have had to piece together an assortment of disparate tools to build their own Web3 setup. Going forward, the products that bring those services together are the ones that will ultimately win the market over.

Availability

Prediction markets are currently available only in select regions and are not yet offered in certain countries and territories. Users should confirm availability in their own region before taking part. BM Wallet is not affiliated, partnered, or associated with, nor sponsored by, any sports body, tournament league, or event organizer. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer, promotion, or investment advice regarding any product.

About BM Wallet

BM Wallet is a self-custody crypto wallet built for users worldwide - whether you're a seasoned on-chain veteran or just stepping into the world of crypto, we make it easy to truly own, use, and grow your digital assets.

Spend crypto with a card, securely store your on-chain assets, swap tokens in one tap, and track smart money movements from top wallets - all in one app. Guided by the principle of "Your keys, your crypto," BM Wallet is continuously expanding with Prediction Markets and Earn features, bringing the on-chain world within everyone's reach.

Learn more about BM Wallet by visiting our official website , follow us on X (Twitter) for the latest updates, news, and promotions. Download the BM Wallet App and manage your crypto anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer

BM Wallet, as a self-custodial Web3 wallet tool, only provides users with technical service support for digital asset management and on-chain interactions. Assets managed by users through this application are entirely controlled and borne by the users themselves, and the platform does not store users’ private keys, seed phrases, or other sensitive information. When using BM Wallet for on-chain interactions, including but not limited to transfers, transactions, authorizations, and smart contract calls, please fully understand the operating mechanisms of the relevant blockchain networks and decentralized applications (DApps), and independently assess potential risks. Once an on-chain operation is confirmed, it is generally irreversible, and users shall bear any resulting risk of asset loss.

Digital assets and related services involve relatively high risks, including but not limited to price volatility risk, smart contract risk, liquidity risk, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory policy risk. Please fully assess your own risk tolerance and proceed with caution before participation.

BM Wallet does not guarantee the security, legality, or authenticity of any third-party projects, DApps, or on-chain assets, nor does it provide any form of investment, legal, or tax advice. Any risks and losses arising from the use of related services shall be borne solely by the user.