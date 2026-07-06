Next Point Advises Multi-Location Physical Therapy Practice Through Successful Healthcare M&A Transaction

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Point LLC served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists (“OBTS”), a multi-location outpatient physical therapy practice, in its recently completed sale to a national rehabilitation platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, OBTS established itself as one of Northwest Indiana’s leading outpatient physical therapy providers. At the time of the transaction, the practice operated seven clinic locations and had built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, patient outcomes, and community engagement throughout the region.

The owners sought a strategic partner to support the organization’s continued growth while preserving the culture, clinical standards, and patient-first philosophy that had driven the practice’s success.

Next Point advised the shareholders throughout a comprehensive transaction process that included valuation guidance, buyer outreach, negotiation support, due diligence coordination, and transaction execution. In addition to managing the M&A process, Next Point worked closely with the owners’ CPA, attorney, and wealth advisor to align the transaction structure, tax considerations, legal terms, and personal financial planning objectives.

“A successful transition is rarely the result of one advisor working in isolation,” said Jui Trivedi, Managing Partner of Next Point. “For business owners and healthcare practice owners, the best outcomes occur when the M&A advisor, CPA, attorney, and wealth advisor are engaged early and work together. In this transaction, tax efficiency, personal financial planning, deal structure, and negotiation details all had to support the owners’ after-transaction goals. That level of coordination is what helps turn a successful sale into a successful transition.”

The transaction positions OBTS to benefit from the support of a larger rehabilitation platform while continuing to serve patients, employees, and referral partners with the clinical focus and community commitment that have defined the practice for more than two decades.

“This was not simply about finding a buyer,” Trivedi added. “It was about helping the owners evaluate their options, understand the implications of each path, and move forward with a structure aligned with their business, team, and personal goals.”

About Next Point LLC

Next Point LLC is a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving clients nationwide. The firm advises privately held business owners and healthcare practice owners through strategic exits, ownership transitions, and M&A transactions. Next Point works with businesses across industrial, manufacturing, distribution, dental, physical therapy, and specialty medical practice sectors.

With experience spanning more than 450 completed transactions, Next Point delivers sell-side representation, valuation guidance, buyer outreach, negotiation support, due diligence coordination, and transaction execution. The firm works closely with clients’ CPAs, attorneys, and wealth advisors to help owners prepare for and execute successful transitions.

Media Contact:

Cathy Willig

willig@nextpointllc.com

716.847.1485

Next Point LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84c5bf74-e89e-4587-aa56-7bde72620007