REMINDER: Verra Mobility Corporation Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By August 4, 2026 – Contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra Mobility” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRRM) investors of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 24, 2026 through May 26, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company provided materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra Mobility’s relationship with Avis Budget Group regarding its contract extension with Avis. Further, the Company minimized concerns that major car rental agencies could replace Verra Mobility with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives.

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that it received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group, which becomes effective in September 2026. The Company further disclosed that it “expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services’ 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives.” On this news, the price of Verra Mobility shares declined by $9.23 per share, or approximately 71%, from $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026 to close at $3.85 on May 27, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com