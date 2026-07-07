UNCY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UNCY) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On June 30, 2026, Unicycive announced that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the Company’s resubmitted New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate for kidney disease therapy. The Company disclosed that the CRL was based on the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in the prior June 2025 CRL. On this news, the price of Unicycive shares declined by $3.01 per share, or approximately 39%, from $7.70 per share on June 29, 2026 to close at $4.69 on June 30, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unicycive securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com