Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2026

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, August 7, 2026



BURNABY, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 6, 2026. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, August 7, 2026 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 am PT CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)

or

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/OxVe0wnqork Information related to Interfor’s second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors RECORDING PLAYBACK: The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until September 7, 2026.

1-888-660-6345 Passcode 94296#



ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.4 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:

Mike Mackay, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6846

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations

(604) 422-7329

svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com