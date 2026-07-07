Taiwan Premium Pork Campaign Sparks Culinary Buzz in Singapore; Hits AMK Hub Next Week

SINGAPORE, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A month-long campaign celebrating the rich heritage and exceptional quality of Taiwan Premium Pork is currently underway in Singapore, capturing the attention of local consumers, culinary professionals, and retail buyers alike.

（Caption）： The Taiwan Premium Pork campaign officially launched its multi-week roadshow in Singapore, bringing top brands and authentic culinary experiences to local consumers. (Photo/CDRI)

Organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) in collaboration with the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI), the Taiwan Premium Pork Promotion Campaign kicked off its multi-week roadshow to introduce Singapore to Taiwan’s world-class, disease-free pork products.

The campaign follows Taiwan's landmark achievement of internationally recognized disease-free status for Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), Classical Swine Fever (CSF), and African Swine Fever (ASF), paving the way for its celebrated livestock industry to re-enter global markets.

The grand launch event, recently held at Thomson Plaza, was officiated by Deputy Minister of MOA Hu Jung-I, alongside Wu Wen-Ling, Minister at the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, and prominent industry leaders.

Deputy Minister Hu Jung-I emphasized that the successful introduction of Taiwan pork into Singapore—one of the world's most stringent food safety markets—reflects deep international confidence in the quality and safety of Taiwan's livestock products. "Taiwan's swine industry has consistently upheld high standards in animal disease prevention, farm management, and food safety," Hu stated. "We have continued to enhance our production capabilities to establish a safe, stable, and reliable supply chain for global consumers."

CDRI Vice President Chang Hwang-Jen highlighted the interactive and cultural elements driving the campaign's retail strategy. “By incorporating elements of Taiwan's vibrant night market culture and iconic cuisine, this Singapore campaign aims to introduce local consumers to the premium value of Taiwan pork while fostering lucrative new business matches between Taiwanese suppliers and Singaporean buyers,” Chang said.

Echoing this sentiment, Minister Wu Wen-Ling expressed strong optimism for the campaign's long-term impact on bilateral relations. "As Taiwanese cuisine continues to gain popularity in Singapore, Taiwan pork has steadily built a strong reputation through its premium quality and rigorous production standards," Wu noted, adding that food serves as a powerful bridge for economic, trade, and cultural ties.

The event also welcomed Taiwanese television personality Xu Qiong-Fang, who is based in Singapore, as a special guest to share her appreciation for Taiwan's culinary heritage and the distinctive flavour of Taiwan pork.

"Feng Food," a prominent Taiwanese restaurant in Singapore, also participated by serving its signature Garlic White Pork (Sliced Pork with Garlic Sauce) made from premium Taiwan pork, offering guests and visitors firsthand experience of its superior quality.

The campaign features a star-studded lineup of Taiwan’s most iconic food brands, including Black Bridge, Cha I Shan, Hsin Li Hsiang (Mom’s Kitchen), Hsin Tung Yang, Du Hsiao Yueh, Wei Lih, and Formosa Chang. Singaporean foodies can experience and purchase legendary delicacies such as authentic braised pork rice (Lu Rou Fan), Dongpo pork, Taiwanese sausages, pork meatballs, and premium pork slices.

Where to Catch the Campaign Next

The major culinary showcase is designed to reach diverse communities across Singapore through a structured two-stop roadshow:

Now until July 12: Exhibition and retail promotion at Level 1 Main Atrium , Thomson Plaza

Exhibition and retail promotion at Main Atrium July 13 to July 26: The campaign moves to its second phase at B2, AMK Hub, bringing the taste of Taiwan directly to the heartlands.

Looking ahead, CDRI will continue working under the guidance of Taiwan's MOA to support agricultural and food companies in expanding across Singapore and Southeast Asia through sustained branding, channel development, and culinary exchange.

For more information, please visit the Taiwan Premium Pork Singapore Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/taiwanporksg

Media Contact:

CDRI: Wendy Chuang

Email: wendychuang@cdri.org.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f40e017-8856-44dd-bf29-b32ca153975a



