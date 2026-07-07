Asseto Expands Into Private Infrastructure With NGI+, Backed by a Partners Group Strategy





HONG KONG, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asseto , a provider of RWA technology infrastructure and tokenization solutions, today announced that its technology platform now supports the launch of NGI+, an on-chain token backed by interests in a private infrastructure equity fund associated with Partners Group Next Generation Infrastructure, one of the world’s largest private markets managers. Private infrastructure is highly sought after by institutional investors yet historically difficult to access, making on-chain exposure to a strategy of this caliber rare.

NGI+ gives holders who meet the applicable investor eligibility and product access requirements on-chain economic exposure that, subject to the terms of the relevant product documentation, is linked to the net asset value performance of the underlying fund interests. With NGI+, the asset classes supported by Asseto's technology platform extend beyond money markets, fixed income, and supply chain finance to private infrastructure equity, and Asseto's tokenization architecture now spans the full spectrum from standardized financial products to highly non-standard alternative assets.

"Private infrastructure is one of the most valuable asset classes for allocation in the portfolios of global institutional investors, yet high barriers and low liquidity have long kept many investors out," said Bridget Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Asseto. "Through NGI+, we are connecting a global infrastructure investment strategy with more than two decades of accumulated expertise to on-chain infrastructure, opening it up to a broader group of investors in a compliant, transparent, and flexible manner. When top-tier investment capabilities and on-chain architecture truly converge, RWA will become a mainstream investment instrument with genuine allocation value."

The underlying assets of NGI+ include interests in private infrastructure funds managed by Partners Group. Founded in 1996, Partners Group manages more than USD 185 billion in assets and is one of the largest private markets managers in the world, with over two decades in private infrastructure investment and more than USD 56 billion in evergreen open-ended assets currently under management. The underlying strategy employs a dual-track allocation architecture: direct investment in core infrastructure assets on a controlling or lead basis, focusing on the structural themes of digitization, decarbonization, and new living; alongside discounted LP interests in high-quality closed-end private infrastructure funds acquired through a direct-investment-style due diligence methodology. The portfolio covers more than 60 investments and over 500 underlying assets, with a risk profile characterized by low volatility, defensiveness, counter-cyclicality, and inflation hedging. Connecting a strategy of this scale and structural complexity to on-chain interest records and operational systems reflects the breadth of Asseto's technical capabilities.

The underlying fund offers a monthly subscription and redemption mechanism with a T+25 redemption settlement cycle, which, combined with 24/7 on-chain transferability, provides a degree of flexibility relatively uncommon within the private infrastructure asset class. In terms of risk structure, NGI+ adopts an equity allocation, offering a purer form of private infrastructure equity return than the many infrastructure products that rely on debt leverage. The underlying strategy has experienced no drawdown since inception, delivering a cumulative net return of 48.8% since its inception in February 2024, with volatility below 2.5%.*

Asseto's role in the NGI+ project encompasses providing smart contracts, on-chain interest records, technical interfaces, and related operational system support. From aligning the trust structure with smart contract logic, to connecting on-chain processes with the underlying fund's operational cadence, and further to the ongoing delivery of periodic proof of reserve and independent audits, this ensures a complete closed loop for every NGI+ token across three dimensions: legal interest, asset correspondence, and operational process.

NGI+ opens a strategy shaped by more than two decades of infrastructure investing at Partners Group to a broader base of eligible investors, pairing the rigor of an established private markets manager with the transparency and continuous accessibility of on-chain infrastructure. As demand for compliant on-chain products continues to grow, Asseto will keep broadening the range of high-quality alternative assets its platform can bring on-chain.

*Return figures are net of fees. Since the inception of the I USD share class on February 1, 2024. Data as of April 2026.

About Asseto

Asseto is Asia's leading institutional-grade RWA tokenization platform, dedicated to bridging traditional finance and DeFi. The platform provides asset owners with a one-stop solution covering compliance advisory, asset tokenization, on-chain distribution, and settlement, while offering users secure and accessible RWA investment products. Asseto has achieved multiple regulatory milestones in Hong Kong, including the launch of Hong Kong's first real estate RWA project. The platform has deployed 13 RWA products across multiple blockchains, with tokenized asset volume exceeding $500 million. Asseto has received strategic investment from HashKey Group, was selected for the BNB Chain MVB incubation program, and is one of nine key blockchain projects supported by Hong Kong Cyberport. Learn more: https://asseto.finance

Partners Group and the relevant underlying fund managers are not the issuers of NGI+ and are not responsible for the issuance, technology systems, on-chain transfer arrangements, or investor services of NGI+, unless otherwise expressly stated in writing by the relevant party. References to the names, materials, and data of Partners Group and the relevant underlying funds should not be construed as any endorsement, recommendation, or guarantee by them of NGI+, Asseto, or the relevant issuing entity.

This press release is for general information and corporate promotional purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be regarded as, an offer, solicitation, advice, or recommendation with respect to any security, fund interest, token, or other investment product, nor does it constitute legal, tax, investment, or other professional advice. NGI+ may only be offered, in accordance with applicable law and the formal product documentation, to persons who meet the relevant investor eligibility and access requirements, and is not offered to the public in any restricted jurisdiction. NGI+ involves risks relating to private markets, infrastructure investment, fund valuation, limited liquidity, redemption restrictions, smart contracts, blockchain networks, legal structuring, counterparties, and regulatory changes. NGI+ is not a bank deposit, carries no guarantee of principal or return, and offers no assurance of an active or continuous secondary market. Investors may lose all or part of their invested principal and should make investment decisions solely on the basis of the formal product documentation and after obtaining independent professional advice.