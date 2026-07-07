From New Parks to Restored Urban Wildlife Habitats – Bezos Earth Fund Announces New $100 Million Investment to Turn Underused Urban Land into Green Spaces Across Eight U.S. Cities

Washington, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In neighborhoods across eight American cities, underutilized and overlooked land is trading gray for green, with the Bezos Earth Fund announcing a $100 million investment as part of its Greening America's Cities initiative to fund community-designed parks, beautiful large scale green space, and immersive outdoor areas in Allentown, Pa.; Atlanta; Cleveland; Indianapolis; Little Rock, Ark.; Los Angeles; Salt Lake City; and Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funding will spread across each of the eight cities and will incorporate native plants and trees, new parks, and urban wildlife habitat alongside recreational amenities, blending community values with ecological function. Designs vary by city and reflect what residents said they needed most – whether that be shaded play areas, walking paths, gathering spaces, or cultural programming. These spaces are expected to open gradually over the next several years, with long-term operations and maintenance plans in place.

“Growing up in Albuquerque I remember in middle school taking the city bus to my grandma's house after school. Right by her house there was a park. I loved that park so much. I went there all the time. It felt enormous to me as a kid but I’m sure if I went back now it would look a lot smaller. I felt safe there. Protected. I would go by myself and just play for hours. That’s what a great park does. It makes the world feel bigger and the world feel safer. That’s what we’re trying to give people with this program. Not just green space. A place that feels like yours,” stated Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

This is the second round of funding as part of the Bezos Earth Fund’s Greening America Cities program, with a total of $150 million deployed across 11 cities so far, towards its goal to invest a total of $400 million to prioritize green spaces as essential infrastructure across the United States. Projects from the first round of the program, which started in 2023, have resulted in hubs that combine urban agriculture, fresh food access, and local entrepreneurship; community gardens on previously vacant land; restored outdoor trails that were previously full of debris and materials; and vibrant parks that promote nature and local landscapes; among many other projects across Albuquerque, NM; Atlanta; Chicago; Los Angeles; and Wilmington, DE.

“At the Bezos Earth Fund, we want to make the planet a place people can and want to live, and that includes making sure people have green spaces woven into daily life — places to cool down and get shade, bring their families, or simply walk through on their commute. Those places shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Tom Taylor, CEO and President of the Bezos Earth Fund. “Greening America’s Cities shows what’s possible when communities, local leaders, and partners come together to transform overlooked spaces into something extraordinary. Our hope is that these projects serve as a blueprint for turning vacant land into community assets and encourage even more investment in green spaces — from government, philanthropy, and others — in cities across the country.”

Urban planners and public health researchers increasingly note the importance of green spaces to cool neighborhoods, improve air quality, and support mental and physical health. But access remains uneven, particularly in communities where vacant or underutilized land has long gone without investment. That’s why each project the Bezos Earth Fund selected with the community focused on underutilized land that could be transformed most meaningfully and sustained long-term.

Greening America’s Cities: New Cities & Projects

Allentown, PA - Franklin Park

This grant will transform a largely asphalt-covered 1.1-acre lot in one of the city’s most heat-vulnerable neighborhoods into a green, community park serving more than 16,000 residents. The project will include tree planting and shade structures, dedicated play areas for small children and other youth, shaded intergenerational gathering space with seating and game tables, a community garden with water access, a basketball court, accessible pathways, restrooms, signage, and parking.

“The generosity of the Bezos Earth Fund will make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of Allentown families and give our neighbors access to a fully functional and green outdoor space that meets community needs,” said Allentown Parknership Executive Director Ruffian Tittmann. “We and the City of Allentown will continue to collaborate with residents to invest, enhance and activate a park that will be a generational asset for the neighborhood."

Atlanta, GA - Four Corners Park

This grant will fund a 4.8-acre neighborhood park in Peoplestown, an under-resourced neighborhood in southwest Atlanta, transforming underutilized open space into a healthier, welcoming park for over 3,500 residents. Led by Park Pride, the project as designed with significant community input, the project will include accessible play and recreation areas, flexible gathering spaces, improved circulation and safety features, environmental infrastructure, community gardening and composting, and amenities that support year-round programming.

“This is a significant investment in Four Corners Park and a significant investment in the residents of Peoplestown and the surrounding communities. When I created the Mayor’s Greenspace Advisory Council during my first year in office, we set out to expand access to quality parks and greenspace across our city, and Atlanta’s rise from 49th to 18th on the ParkScore Index reflects that focused work,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This project is about more than a ranking. It is about investing in a Peoplestown community shaped by a history of redlining, displacement and infrastructure decisions that cut neighborhoods off from opportunity. Thank you to Park Pride and the Bezos Earth Fund for helping bring this community-led vision to life and deliver the beautiful, connected public space Peoplestown residents deserve.”

Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Vacant Land Restoration Initiative

This initiative focuses on two adjacent neighborhoods on the east side of Cleveland – Hough and St. Clair-Superior – home to approximately 17,000 residents and characterized by decades of disinvestment, high vacancy, low tree canopy, and disproportionate health burdens. More than half of all parcels in these neighborhoods are vacant, creating both fiscal strain for the city and daily risk for residents. The initiative will transform 600 publicly-owned parcels into a network of nature-based landscapes at the block level. Most parcels will become naturalized green spaces, with select sites supporting gathering areas, pocket parks, and urban agriculture.

“This investment from the Bezos Earth Fund is a powerful endorsement of Cleveland’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization and environmental justice,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “Residents of Hough and St. Clair-Superior have lived with the effects of decades of disinvestment for far too long. Through this initiative, we will transform 600 publicly owned vacant parcels into a connected network of community spaces that support public health, neighborhood safety, and economic opportunity. By reimagining these vacant properties as assets for residents, we are strengthening the foundation for more resilient neighborhoods and advancing our vision of a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable Cleveland.”

Indianapolis, IN - Reverend Mozel Sanders Park

This grant will transform 25 acres of underutilized land along the White River in Indianapolis into a vibrant park serving 6,500 neighborhood residents and the broader west side of Indianapolis. The project will expand trails, restore wetlands, add trees, and create new recreation amenities, including multi-use fields, basketball courts, a community farm and orchard, gathering lawns, and essential park infrastructure. Two miles of new trails will connect to regional greenways, strengthening neighborhood and citywide connectivity. Public art will honor local history and foster community pride.

“I’m grateful to the Bezos Earth Fund for their partnership and support of this transformational Reverend Mozel Sanders Park project,” said Indy Parks Director Brittany Crone. “Indy Parks is excited to transformation this park into a space with high-quality greenspace, community connection, recreation, and so much more along the White River in the heart of Indianapolis.”

Little Rock, AR - 30 Crossing

30 Crossing represents a once in a generation opportunity to transform a 20-acre site in downtown Little Rock that was recently reclaimed by removal of a cloverleaf exit ramp. 30 Crossing Park will be a destination park that will connect more than 100 acres of interconnected green space along the riverfront, linking the Clinton Presidential Center and an existing Riverfront Park into a cohesive recreational and cultural corridor. Designed for arts, sports, play, and nature, the park will serve neighbors and visitors alike while catalyzing district redevelopment. The grant supports the initial phase of the project and is positioned to catalyze $60-70M in additional fundraising. The Arkansas Congressional delegation has supported realizing the recreational and economic benefits of redeveloping the site.

“30 Crossing Park will be a vibrant destination that attracts talent, tourism and investment, and will change the way the world experiences the city we call home,” said Ruth Whitney, 2026 Chair of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, and the Bezos Earth Fund for this catalytic investment in 30 Crossing Park, an urban green space that will transform downtown Little Rock for generations to come.”

Los Angeles, CA - Watts Towers

This grant will support the development of the underutilized urban space on the campus into a 5-acre park and expanded home for the historically rich arts and cultural campus. The redesigned campus will add new shade trees, native and drought-tolerant plantings, a walking path, an outdoor amphitheater classroom, and interactive art installations. Sustainable features such as bioswales, permeable paving, and high-efficiency irrigation will improve environmental performance. As the only official tourist site and major cultural destination in Watts, the revitalized campus will expand access to arts and museum education programming and welcoming green space for more than 50,000 annual visitors, supporting a vibrant community hub in advance of the 2028 Olympics under City stewardship.

"Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust's mission is health, justice, and community through the creation and stewardship of public open spaces. Over the last decade and a half of partnership with the Watts Towers Arts Center, and under the brilliant, unwavering leadership of Director Rosie Lee Hooks and Watts community members, we have facilitated community engagement, fundraising, design, and now, at last, construction,” stated Tori Kjer, Executive Director, LA Neighborhood Land Trust. “We are immensely grateful to break ground together on the next chapter of the historic, internationally renowned treasure that is the Watts Towers Arts Center Campus — and we thank the Bezos Earth Fund, our city partners, and all of our public and private funders whose support made this moment possible."

Salt Lake City, UT - Greening the 9-Line and Fleet Block

The grant to Salt Lake City will green two sites where the city has built the core infrastructure of bike trails and a city plaza, but that currently have no green elements installed. Greening the 9-Line will convert 3.2 acres of underutilized gravel along 1.7 miles of trail into a shaded urban forest and waterwise gardens used by more than 500,000 riders and pedestrians annually. The investment in Fleet Block will convert a 2.4-acre former industrial brownfield into a public oasis in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. By planting a dense canopy of trees and vegetation, the project will transform a blighted parcel into a restorative green space.

“As our summers get hotter, shade and green space are no longer just nice additions—they are essential public infrastructure,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “I’m grateful the Bezos Earth Fund shares our vision on these projects, which will help us bring much-needed trees, water-wise landscaping, and new amenities to our city, creating a cooler, healthier, and more welcoming public spaces for the more than 16,000 Salt Lakers who live within a 10-minute walk.”

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Quarry Revitalization

The Quarry at the Falls project will transform a former industrial site into a 16.3-acre park next to one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city. What was once a degraded quarry will become a nature-filled destination where residents can explore trails, access the water’s edge, gather in flexible open spaces, and reconnect with the outdoors. Designed in partnership with the community, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department is committed to long-term operations and maintenance of the space, ensuring lasting impact.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Bezos Earth Fund’s confidence in our community and existing Parks and Recreation system to make this substantial investment. The quarry in Falls Park is a blank canvas ready to be revitalized and activated in meaningful ways. This project simply would not happen without their investment. We look forward to collaborating once again with the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, whose partnership is essential to bringing this transformative project to life.” – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken

About the Bezos Earth Fund

The Bezos Earth Fund, guided by the belief that Earth is the best planet in this solar system, works to protect and restore the natural world. Working with partners around the globe, we are developing innovative solutions to ensure the planet remains a place we can — and want to — live on. Based in the United States, the organization is led by President and CEO Tom Taylor, under the direction of Chairman Jeff Bezos and Vice Chair Lauren Sánchez Bezos. To learn more, visit: bezosearthfund.org

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