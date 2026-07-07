Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. Launches Vibeperk Global Low-Price Shopping Mall, Delivers Cheaper Authentic Merchandise Than Amazon Across Global Markets

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., a Shenzhen-headquartered cross-border technology enterprise, today officially launched Vibeperk, its flagship global cross-border shopping mall e-commerce product. Targeting shoppers across North America region that regularly shop on Amazon and other major international e-commerce platforms, Vibeperk supplies identical genuine consumer goods at permanently lower listed prices, delivering straightforward savings visible to users at every step of their shopping journey.





Built around core consumer demand for simple, affordable cross-border shopping, Vibeperk centers its entire offering on clear, upfront low pricing. Every product listed on the platform features a direct discounted price compared to matching equivalent listings on mainstream overseas retail sites. All cost savings are clearly displayed on product pages and checkout screens from the moment users browse, creating an intuitive shopping experience with no complicated extra steps required to access lower prices. Fully owned and operated by Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., Vibeperk leverages the parent company’s years of accumulated cross-border supply chain resources and global user operation expertise to deliver seamless, budget-friendly retail to shoppers worldwide.





Vibeperk hosts a curated range of consumer goods covering electronics, home furniture, outdoor gear, beauty accessories and daily household essentials, covering the most popular categories frequently purchased by Amazon shoppers. The platform opens full access to its complete product catalog for all registered users immediately after free one-minute sign-up, with an exclusive introductory discount automatically applied to every new user’s first order. Developed in-house by the technical team at Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., the shopping platform runs smoothly on both desktop browsers and mobile devices, equipped with a built-in comparison feature that clearly highlights price differences between Vibeperk and matching Amazon products.

Shoppers follow a standard, streamlined retail workflow on Vibeperk: browse categorized product collections, view discounted pricing upfront, complete checkout via widely accepted global payment methods, and receive authentic physical products through reliable cross-border logistics channels. Every order includes full shipment tracking and standardized after-sales support aligned with global retail industry standards. All backend development, supply chain coordination and customer service frameworks for Vibeperk are independently built and managed from the Shenzhen headquarters of Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., enabling consistent, round-the-clock service for users across all time zones.





“Global shoppers are constantly seeking simpler ways to cut everyday shopping costs without cumbersome processes,” said David Lin, Global Operations Lead of Vibeperk on behalf of Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. “As a Shenzhen technology firm with deep cross-border e-commerce experience, we built Vibeperk with one core mission: provide genuine quality goods at visibly lower prices for every user. Thanks to the mature supply chain advantages built by Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., we eliminate unnecessary intermediate costs and pass all savings directly to end shoppers. Our pricing model is intentionally straightforward, so every customer can instantly see how much they save before completing a purchase.”

Vibeperk features an accessible referral program designed to grow its global shopper community, fully supported by the overseas operation infrastructure established by parent company Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. Each registered user receives a unique personal share link to invite friends and family from around the world. New users who register via referral links unlock exclusive special low-price offers for their first order, while referrers gain access to limited batches of ultra-low-price exclusive products each time their invited contacts finish their first purchase. The referral program has no participation limits and welcomes users from all countries who can access mainstream cross-border shopping channels and hold valid global payment accounts.

Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. has developed a comprehensive compliance and account protection system exclusively for Vibeperk users to safeguard shoppers’ accounts on third-party marketplaces including Amazon. The platform advises users to avoid VPN usage during browsing and checkout to prevent potential restrictions from third-party retail platforms, shares clear community communication guidelines to mitigate audit risks for users’ retail accounts, and provides dedicated WhatsApp group support plus official email customer service available seven days a week. Shoppers can submit order screenshots for support assistance, track shipments and adjust personal account settings fully on mobile devices. Dedicated compliance and customer service teams are stationed at the company’s Shenzhen headquarters to deliver timely support to global users.

Looking ahead, Vibeperk, operated by Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., plans to continuously expand its product catalog monthly with new seasonal and trending merchandise, alongside rolling out region-specific limited low-price product batches tailored for North American and European consumer markets. The brand aims to position itself as a trusted alternative shopping destination for global buyers looking for budget-friendly authentic goods, drawing on the parent company’s long-standing strengths in cross-border supply chain management and overseas digital operation.

About Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional cross-border technology enterprise specializing in global e-commerce solutions, supply chain management and overseas digital consumer platforms. The company runs an in-house technical and operation team with extensive cross-border retail experience, developing and operating a portfolio of overseas-facing consumer tools and shopping services. Vibeperk is its flagship global low-price cross-border e-commerce mall, designed to deliver simple, transparent discounted shopping experiences to consumers worldwide, with all independent R&D, supply chain and customer service capabilities managed from its Shenzhen headquarters.

About Vibeperk

Vibeperk is the official global cross-border shopping mall product owned by Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. The platform focuses on delivering direct upfront discounted pricing for authentic goods matching listings on Amazon and other mainstream global e-commerce sites. It supports worldwide user registration, mobile-optimized shopping, global logistics tracking and multilingual 24/7 customer support, with consistent monthly expansions across electronics, home, outdoor and lifestyle product categories.

Media Contact

Email: vibeperk@chuhaibang.com

Official Website: https://vibeperk.com/

Discord Support Group: https://discord.gg/p4KM4cwNZ

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