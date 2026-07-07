Bitget Upgrades Institutional Trading Framework to Power the Next Phase of Multi-Asset Markets





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced an upgraded institutional pricing framework for its PRO and Liquidity Incentive Programs, enhancing trading costs, liquidity incentives, and market structure across crypto and traditional financial markets. Effective June 30, the update introduces a more sophisticated fee model designed to better support institutional traders, market makers, and liquidity providers participating across an increasingly diverse range of assets.

As institutional participation expands beyond major crypto into tokenized real world assets, exchanges are increasingly required to support different liquidity dynamics across different markets. Bitget's latest upgrade reflects this evolution through a more granular pricing structure that aligns incentives with the characteristics of each market while improving execution quality across the platform.

"Markets are becoming increasingly connected, and institutions are adapting to that reality," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "They're focused on where they can deploy capital most efficiently, not whether an opportunity sits in crypto or traditional finance. Our job is to build the infrastructure that makes moving between those markets feel seamless."

A central feature of the upgrade is a revised market grouping framework. In spot markets, trading pairs are divided into two groups: Group A for top trading pairs such as BTCUSDT, XAUTUSDT, SOLUSDT, and other major assets, and Group B for all other spot trading pairs, including newly listed spot pairs. In futures markets, the structure expands to three groups: Group A for top crypto futures pairs, Group B for other crypto futures pairs and newly listed crypto futures, and Group C for TradFi futures, covering stock, precious metal, commodity, and index futures.

For institutional traders, the update introduces tiered taker pricing within the Bitget PRO program , creating a more transparent cost structure based on trading activity. For liquidity providers, Bitget has strengthened incentives for long-tail markets by increasing spot maker rebates on selected trading pairs from 1.2 basis points to 1.5 basis points, while futures maker rebates on selected long-tail contracts have increased from 0.8 basis points to 1.0 basis point. The platform also maintains its industry-leading 0.65 basis point taker fee for TradFi futures, including tokenized stock, commodity, and precious metal contracts.

Beyond pricing, the revised framework introduces updated market-making assessment methodologies and weighted liquidity metrics that place greater emphasis on supporting emerging markets while maintaining deep liquidity across flagship assets. The result is a more balanced incentive structure that rewards meaningful liquidity contributions across the full breadth of Bitget's multi-asset ecosystem.

The update builds on Bitget's continued investment in institutional infrastructure following recent expansions across tokenized stocks and equity offerings. As the Universal Exchange continues bringing together crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional financial markets within a single trading environment, Bitget is developing the execution, liquidity and pricing infrastructure required to support the next generation of institutional trading.

For more information and the full list of pairs, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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