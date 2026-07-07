VALLOUREC OBTAINS GLOBAL STEEL CLIMATE COUNCIL CERTIFICATION FOR ITS DECARBONIZATION PATHWAY

Meudon, on July 7th, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that its science-based decarbonization pathway has been certified by the Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC). This certification provides a framework for the Group's transition plan, driven by operational excellence across its industrial sites and supported by close collaboration with its suppliers, customers and all its partners.

The certification confirms that Vallourec's climate transition pathway is aligned with the GSCC Steel Climate Standard, an internationally recognized framework supporting the Paris Agreement objectives. Following an independent assessment conducted by CARES, a GSCC-approved certification body, Vallourec's Corporate Average Steel Emissions Intensity (CASEI) was certified at 1.70 metric tons of CO₂e per metric ton of hot-rolled steel for its 2021 baseline.

Thanks to the decarbonization initiatives deployed across the Group, this intensity has already been reduced to 1.16 tCO₂e per metric ton in 2025. This demonstrates the Group’s alignment with the GSCC standard, which requires the carbon intensity of hot-rolled steel to remain below 1.20 tCO₂e per metric ton by 2030.

Vallourec has pursued an ambitious climate strategy for more than two decades. In 2025, the Group achieved three years ahead of schedule its greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments set under its previous climate roadmap and adopted a new decarbonization pathway aligned with the GSCC Steel Climate Standard. Beyond its target for hot-rolled steel, Vallourec also aims to reduce the carbon footprint of its finished tubes by 30% by 2030 (in comparison with 2021) and to reduce its overall Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 25% over the same period.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Vallourec Group, commented: “The certification of our science-based emissions reduction pathway by the Global Steel Climate Council confirms the robustness of our decarbonization strategy and our commitment to aligning our steel production with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. By combining operational excellence, low-carbon steelmaking, circularity and innovation, we are turning this ambition into tangible results across our industrial footprint, while continuing to deliver the premium tubular solutions our customers rely on.”

Adina Renee Adler, Executive Director, GSCC, added: “We are pleased to welcome Vallourec to the GSCC as our first certified member operating both integrated and electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production, demonstrating that meaningful decarbonization is achievable across all technology pathways. Vallourec joins eight certified members, continuing to build momentum on the nearly 3 million metric tons of CO₂e already avoided through independently verified reduction. The company’s commitment to reach 1.20 metric tons by 2030 will expand our outcomes-based approach to new production methods and grow our industry's collective impact.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

About the Global Steel Climate Counsil

The Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing a technology-neutral, globally applicable standard for reducing steel emissions. By certifying science-based targets, promoting transparent carbon accounting, and encouraging investment in low-carbon technologies, GSCC empowers steel producers and consumers to achieve their decarbonization goals. Our members include steel manufacturers, associations, and organizations across the entire steel value chain, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

Tel: + 1 718 421 8374

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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