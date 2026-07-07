TextMagic group’s sales results for Q2 2026

The group’s unaudited consolidated revenue increased in the second quarter of 2026 by 7% year-over-year to €3,517 thousand (Q2 2025: €3,278 thousand). Unaudited consolidated total revenues for the first six months of 2026 increased by 1% to €6,849 thousand (H1 2025: €6,804 thousand).

Quarter Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Unaudited revenue (thousands) €3,517 €3,278 +7 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 77,508 63,907 +21 % Active users* 18,470 19,288 -4 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months** €190 €170 +12 %





Half year H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Unaudited revenue (thousands) €6,849 €6,804 +1 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 146,279 125,913 +16 % Active users* 20,103 21,307 -6 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 6 months** €341 €319 +7 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic business text messaging platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

Textmagic SMS platform's revenue is affected by foreign currency exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2025, the revenue in Q2 2026 would have been €3,567 thousand, representing a +9% change. Without exchange rate effects, the revenue in the first six months of 2026 would have been €7,154 thousand, representing a +5% change.

Usage volumes, measured by the number of SMS messages sent, have continued to increase, alongside revenue growth recorded over the past four months. Although the number of active users has declined, this trend has mainly been driven by low-volume and price-sensitive users.

Q2 2026 overview

Textmagic aims to be a trusted partner in business text messaging solutions, offering a reliable and scalable platform for managing everyday communication. In the second quarter, Textmagic continued to develop the platform’s automation capabilities.

Automating business communication and SMS notifications helps companies reduce repetitive manual tasks, make customer interactions faster and more consistent, and thereby support business performance. In addition, the platform’s integration capabilities were further developed to make cooperation between different business processes and systems more efficient.

Development of automation and integration capabilities will continue in the coming quarters.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/