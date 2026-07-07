The Ghol Firm, APC Announces Launch of California Employment and Catastrophic Injury Law Practice

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ghol Firm, APC , today announced its public launch as a California law firm representing employees and individuals in employment law matters and select catastrophic injury cases. Founded by Avi Gholian, a former defense attorney, the firm serves clients throughout California, focusing on protecting employee rights and advocating for people facing workplace misconduct or life-changing injuries.

The Ghol Firm represents employees in matters involving wrongful termination, workplace retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, workplace harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, unpaid overtime, meal and rest break violations, employee misclassification (including 1099 and exempt-status misclassification), caregiver rights, disability accommodation, leave-related disputes, and other employment law claims. The firm also handles select catastrophic injury cases involving traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, severe burns, amputations, and wrongful death.

Gholian brings a distinctive perspective to plaintiff-side work: several years of experience representing employers and insurance companies before founding the firm. He now applies that insider knowledge of defense strategy to help employees and injury victims build stronger cases and pursue accountability.

"Too many employees and injury victims feel outmatched when they are up against an employer, insurance company, or large corporation," said Avi Gholian, founder of The Ghol Firm. "This firm was built to change that. We use our understanding of the defense playbook to help people speak up, protect their rights, and pursue the accountability they deserve."

"The message behind The Ghol Firm is simple: Speak Up We'll Make Them Listen," Gholian added. "Whether someone was fired after complaining, denied wages, harassed at work, retaliated against, or seriously injured, our goal is to make them feel heard, protected, and aggressively represented from day one."

The Ghol Firm operates on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients do not pay legal fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf, subject to a written agreement. The firm offers confidential case reviews to individuals throughout California. More information is available at gholfirm.com .

About The Ghol Firm, APC

The Ghol Firm, APC, is a California employment and personal injury law firm based in Beverly Hills, representing employees and individuals throughout the state in workplace retaliation, harassment, discrimination, wage and hour, and catastrophic injury matters. The firm's guiding message: “Speak Up, We'll Make Them Listen.” Learn more at gholfirm.com.

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