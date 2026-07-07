Cyllene Therapeutics (formerly known as EG 427) Raises €33 Million Series C Financing to Advance Clinical Development of EG110A and Pipeline Expansion

Financing co-led by GordonMD Global Investments® LP and M Ventures

Company rebrands from EG 427 to Cyllene Therapeutics

Paris, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyllene Therapeutics, formerly known as EG 427, today announced the successful closing of a €33 million Series C financing led by new investors GordonMD Global Investments® LP (“GordonMD”) and M Ventures. Existing investors including Andera Partners SAS, Bpifrance Investissement through its InnoBio 3 Fund, L.P. and Lamond Ventures LLC also participated in the round.

The proceeds will be used to support the continued clinical development of EG110A, the company’s lead precision genetic medicine candidate for severe chronic indications in neuro-urology, starting with neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO), as well as expansion of its HERMES non-replicating HSV-1 platform.

Reflecting its growth into a late-stage clinical biotech with global footprint, the company has rebranded from EG 427 to Cyllene Therapeutics (“Cyllene Tx”). The new name references Mount Cyllene, the mythical birthplace of Hermes, and honors the company’s HERMES technology, designed for safe and targeted delivery of therapeutic DNA.

“This financing marks a defining moment for our company as we continue advancing EG110A toward later-stage clinical development and in expanded indications, as well as broadening our pipeline of drug candidates emerging from our HERMES platform,” said Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Cyllene Tx. “Early clinical data generated to date with EG110A support our belief that localized, targeted DNA medicines can deliver durable efficacy with a strong safety profile in chronic neurological diseases. This financing will help us move further towards delivering this approach to more patients.”

“Cyllene Tx exemplifies the kind of bold, science-driven innovation for high unmet medical needs we seek to support at M Ventures. The HERMES platform represents a fundamentally differentiated approach to genetic medicine — one with the potential to address multiple high-burden neurological diseases with precision and durability. We are delighted to co-lead this financing alongside GordonMD and to partner with the Cyllene Tx team as they advance EG110A toward pivotal clinical milestones,” said Björn Kuhl, Principal at M Ventures.

“The preliminary clinical results of EG110A support the application of precision therapeutics within neuro-urology. With this funding, the company is positioned for global expansion, extending its pipeline into major neurological indications, including pain and migraine,” said Craig Gordon, MD, Managing Member of GordonMD.

In ongoing clinical studies, EG110A continues to demonstrate encouraging efficacy and safety results in patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity associated with spinal cord injury. Recent clinical data have shown substantial and sustained reductions in urinary incontinence episodes 9 months post treatment, providing early validation for the therapy’s potential to meaningfully improve patients’ daily lives. The findings also validate the company’s approach of selectively targeting type C sensory neurons to address the underlying drivers of bladder overactivity.

Cyllene Tx plans to initiate a Phase 2b/3 study with EG110A in 2027 to further evaluate dosing, safety, efficacy and durability, while very long-term efficacy will be further monitored in a separate observational study up to 5 years. In parallel, Cyllene Tx will expand into additional indications for EG110A, including overactive bladder.

About Cyllene Therapeutics

Cyllene Therapeutics is the global leader in non-replicating HSV-1 (nrHSV-1) vector technology in neurology. Cyllene Tx is currently executing a Phase 1/2 study in the US with its lead DNA medicine candidate, EG110A, in patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity (neurogenic bladder)-related incontinence. This is the first human study with nrHSV vectors targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. EG110A is being developed to address multiple severe bladder diseases, including overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems. The company’s unique HERMES platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeat dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows for versatile DNA delivery and smarter DNA medicine.

For more information

www.cyllene-tx.com www.linkedin.com/company/cyllene-tx

Contacts

Company: Cyllene Therapeutics

Philippe Chambon, M.D., Ph.D.,

Founder, Chaiman and CEO

pchambon@cyllene-tx.com

Media Relations: Rose Piquante Consulting

Sophie Baumont

sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com

+33 627 74 7449

About GordonMD Global Investments

GordonMD Global Investments® LP is a Beverly Hills-based investment firm focused on transformative biopharma opportunities. Led by Craig Gordon, MD, GordonMD pursues a disciplined strategy centered on precision medicine, novel therapeutic platforms, and clinical-stage companies with the potential to redefine standard of care.

For more information, visit: www.gordonmdglobalinvestment.com

About M Ventures

M Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck. From its headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in Germany, USA and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by innovative entrepreneurs. Taking an active role in its portfolio companies, M Ventures teams up with management teams and co-investors to translate scientific discoveries into commercial success. M Ventures focuses on identifying and financing novel solutions to some of the most difficult challenges, through company creation and equity investments in fields that will impact the vitality and sustainability of Merck’s current and future businesses.

For more information, visit: www.m-ventures.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY FUND OR SECURITY.

Cyllene Therapeutics 13 rue Watt, 75013 Paris, France