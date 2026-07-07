Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 29 to July 3, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 29 to July 3, 2026

Puteaux, July 7, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 29 to July 3, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/29/2026FR001243512112,46727.4269AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/29/2026FR001243512160,93527.4175CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/29/2026FR001243512110,34527.4202TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/29/2026FR001243512190,42627.4244XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/30/2026FR001243512112,41127.3734AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/30/2026FR001243512158,40027.3769CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/30/2026FR00124351219,96227.3808TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/30/2026FR001243512189,00527.3751XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/01/2026FR001243512112,22227.1035AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/01/2026FR001243512156,23027.1012CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/01/2026FR00124351219,58527.1082TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/01/2026FR001243512189,07427.1027XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/02/2026FR001243512112,05027.2817AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/02/2026FR001243512156,49227.2775CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/02/2026FR001243512110,02127.2751TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/02/2026FR001243512191,04327.2961XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/03/2026FR001243512112,04128.0456AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/03/2026FR001243512156,82828.0507CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/03/2026FR001243512111,00728.0569TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/03/2026FR001243512192,79828.0403XPAR
 Total853,34227.4496 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 29 to July 3, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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