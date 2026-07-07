Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 29 to July 3, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 29 to July 3, 2026

Puteaux, July 7, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 29 to July 3, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/29/2026 FR0012435121 12,467 27.4269 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/29/2026 FR0012435121 60,935 27.4175 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/29/2026 FR0012435121 10,345 27.4202 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/29/2026 FR0012435121 90,426 27.4244 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/30/2026 FR0012435121 12,411 27.3734 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/30/2026 FR0012435121 58,400 27.3769 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/30/2026 FR0012435121 9,962 27.3808 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/30/2026 FR0012435121 89,005 27.3751 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/01/2026 FR0012435121 12,222 27.1035 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/01/2026 FR0012435121 56,230 27.1012 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/01/2026 FR0012435121 9,585 27.1082 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/01/2026 FR0012435121 89,074 27.1027 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/02/2026 FR0012435121 12,050 27.2817 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/02/2026 FR0012435121 56,492 27.2775 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/02/2026 FR0012435121 10,021 27.2751 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/02/2026 FR0012435121 91,043 27.2961 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/03/2026 FR0012435121 12,041 28.0456 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/03/2026 FR0012435121 56,828 28.0507 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/03/2026 FR0012435121 11,007 28.0569 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/03/2026 FR0012435121 92,798 28.0403 XPAR Total 853,342 27.4496



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment