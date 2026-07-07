Endeavour To Announce Its Q2 2026 Results On 30 July 2026

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR 2026 RESULTS ON 30 JULY 2026



London, 7 July 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour”, “the Company”) expects to release its Q2 and Half Year 2026 financial results on Thursday 30 July 2026, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 30 July, at 8:30 am EDT / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27cwudp6

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9d6a75d344b34cd2a7ea6da1a1374cfe

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President, Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

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