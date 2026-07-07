Pulsar Helium Investor Webinar Via Investor Meet Company

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), the helium project development company, is pleased to announce that Thomas Abraham-James, Pulsar’s CEO, and Cliff Cain, Pulsar’s President, will host a live “Ask me Anything” session via the Investor Meet Company platform on July 9, 2026, at 15:30 BST (10:30 EDT, 07:30 PDT).

The session will provide shareholders and interested parties with the opportunity to engage directly with management, with Thomas and Cliff responding to investor questions in real time.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until July 8 at 09:00 am BST, or at any time during the live webinar.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to meet Pulsar Helium Inc. via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/pulsar-helium-inc-1/register-investor

Investors who already follow Pulsar Helium Inc. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.