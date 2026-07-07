LIFEPODS unveils its next-generation survival capsules at VivaTech and Eurosatory 2026

Paris, France, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Technologies, a French deeptech specialising in protection and survival solutions for major risks, officially presented its LIFEPODS capsules at the 2026 editions of VivaTech (Innovation Gallery, 17-20 June) and Eurosatory (Hall 5B, Stand E150, 15-18 June). Designed to provide an immediate refuge when conventional infrastructure becomes inoperative, they come in two models: the B-01, a multi-hazard land capsule (ballistic threats, explosions, fires), and the W-01, a floating capsule (flooding, submersion, tsunami, climate disaster). The W-01 was unveiled to the world for the first time at full scale during VivaTech 2026.





Driven by Cédric Choffat, a French industrialist with more than 25 years of experience in precision metallurgy, the company develops self-sufficient shelters combining several layers of protection within a compact architecture: ballistic resistance, blast protection, thermal resistance, containment, watertightness and on-board survival systems. Unlike traditional fixed shelters, LIFEPODS capsules are mobile, containerisable, helicopter-transportable, stackable and rapidly deployable in urban areas, on industrial sites or in remote environments.



The B-01 has entered its industrialisation phase. Ballistic tests on panels have validated the demanding international VPAM PM7 standard, with final validations on the complete capsule scheduled for June and July 2026. The W-01, developed with European partner IWL YAMAHA GROUP, relies on a passive hydrodynamic approach prioritising robustness and survival autonomy. Its first buoyancy trials are considered very encouraging.



After a strong showing at CES Las Vegas and MILIPOL, Momentum Technologies is entering a pivotal phase, marked by growing market interest and first international commercial discussions.

“The market is confirming the strategic interest in our next-generation resilience solutions. Our objective is now to accelerate industrialisation, certifications and the commercial deployment of our capsules,” explains Cédric Choffat, CEO of Momentum Technologies.



The company considers its pre-seed phase to be under way and plans to open a Seed–Series A funding round between late 2026 and early 2027. Find out more: https://lifepods.tech