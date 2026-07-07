Atos Group - First phase of the refinancing strategy completed

Press release

First phase of the

refinancing strategy completed

Paris, France – July 7, 2026 – As announced in the press release issued on 24 June 2026, Atos Group announces the successful completion of the full refinancing of the 1L tranche of its financial debt, with the voluntary early redemption of the remaining outstanding 1L bonds having been completed yesterday.

This refinancing marks an important milestone in the implementation of the Group’s strategy to sustainably strengthen its financial structure.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atosgroup.com

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atosgroup.com

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