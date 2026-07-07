LIFEPODS unveils its next-generation survival capsules at VivaTech and Eurosatory 2026

Paris,France, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Technologies, a French deeptech company specialising in protection and survival solutions for major risks, has presented its LIFEPODS capsules at the 2026 editions of VivaTech and Eurosatory. Designed to meet today’s new security, climate and industrial realities, the LIFEPODS capsules provide an immediate refuge when conventional infrastructure becomes inoperative or inadequate. Two models will be showcased:

• LIFEPODS B-01: a multi-hazard land capsule designed to protect against ballistic threats, explosions, fires and major critical events.

• LIFEPODS W-01: a floating capsule designed for flooding, marine submersion, tsunami and climate-disaster scenarios.

The W-01 capsule was unveiled to the world for the first time at full scale during VivaTech 2026. The LIFEPODS capsules were presented at:

• VivaTech – Innovation Gallery, 17–20 June 2026.

• Eurosatory 2026 – Hall 5B, Stand E150, 15–18 June 2026.





A new generation of shelters built to save lives

Protecting human lives in critical situations by providing an immediate refuge when conventional infrastructure fails: this is the ambition driven by Cédric Choffat, a French industrialist with more than 25 years of experience in precision metallurgy and industrial R&D. With Momentum Technologies, he is developing a new generation of self-sufficient shelters capable of combining several levels of protection within a single architecture.

The project is built on a multi-layered technological approach that combines ballistic resistance, blast protection, thermal resistance, containment, watertightness, on-board survival systems and structural resilience.

This technological vision pursues a clear goal: to design compact, mobile, industrialisable and rapidly deployable survival infrastructure for the defence, civil security, critical-infrastructure, industrial, close-protection, humanitarian and crisis-management sectors.

To deliver such a project, Momentum Technologies combines French engineering, advanced European digital modelling and specialised industrialisation, turning survival capsules into genuine technological platforms for resilience.



An architecture designed for critical environments

The LIFEPODS architecture is based on a proprietary design that integrates several layers of protection, capable of simultaneously absorbing different physical stresses within a compact volume. The capsules notably rely on high-strength technical steels, specific thermal-insulation materials, on-board ventilation and survival systems, and a design optimised for mass, mobility and mechanical strength.

Unlike traditional protection infrastructure, which is often fixed and specialised in a single risk, the LIFEPODS capsules have been engineered to be mobile, transportable, industrialisable, rapidly deployable and adaptable to operational contexts. They can be containerised, helicopter-transportable, stackable, and integrated in urban areas, on industrial sites or in remote environments.



Two first capsules entering industrialisation

The B-01 is a multi-hazard land capsule designed to protect its occupants against armed attacks, explosion effects, fires and certain degraded environments. It targets the defence, civil security, close-protection, critical-infrastructure, sensitive industrial-site and operational-continuity sectors.

The B-01 capsule has now entered its industrialisation phase. Ballistic tests carried out on panels have already validated the VPAM PM7 level, a particularly demanding international standard used in high-resistance protection, security and defence. Final validations on the complete capsule are scheduled for June – July 2026.

In parallel, Momentum Technologies is continuing to develop blast resistance, thermal protection, ventilation systems, on-board connectivity and intelligent survival features.

The W-01 is a floating capsule designed for submersion, flooding, tsunami and extreme climate-disaster scenarios. Developed with European industrial partners specialising in marine environments (IWL YAMAHA GROUP), it relies on a passive hydrodynamic approach that prioritises robustness, stability, mechanical reliability and survival autonomy. The capsule is intended to protect people during major climate events, in a global context marked by the rise of natural disasters and coastal risks.

The first technical tests and buoyancy trials are considered very encouraging. The full-scale prototype will be officially presented to the public for the first time at VivaTech 2026.

VivaTech and Eurosatory: major milestones for industrialisation and international expansion

Industrialisation is now under way: Momentum Technologies is already working with several European industrial partners specialising in complex metal structures, high-precision laser cutting, digital simulation and advanced industrialisation.

After a first wave of visibility at CES Las Vegas and MILIPOL, Momentum Technologies is now entering a pivotal phase: a developed product, growing market interest and first structuring commercial discussions internationally. The simultaneous presence of LIFEPODS at VivaTech and Eurosatory marks a major strategic step for the company.

“The market is now confirming the strategic interest in our next-generation resilience solutions. Our objective is to accelerate industrialisation, certifications, the structuring of production and the commercial deployment of our capsules — turning this international visibility into concrete operational deployments,” explains Cédric Choffat, CEO of Momentum Technologies.

Through the LIFEPODS project, Momentum Technologies aims to build, from France, a leading European player in next-generation survival and resilience infrastructure.



Accelerating with a new fundraising round

To support its industrialisation phase and international deployment, Momentum Technologies has already completed several initial financing operations with private investors and strategic partners. The company now considers its pre-seed phase to be under way and plans to open a Seed -Series A funding round between late 2026 and early 2027.

About Momentum Technologies / LIFEPODS

Founded by Cédric Choffat, Momentum Technologies is a French company specialising in the development and manufacturing of technological solutions dedicated to protecting people against extreme risks. It designs and industrialises innovative equipment with civil, humanitarian and strategic applications, capable of responding to natural disasters, climate crises and major threats.

Through the LIFEPODS project, Momentum Technologies develops autonomous, resilient protection capsules designed to offer an immediate refuge when conventional infrastructure fails. Its mission: to turn technological innovation into concrete survival and resilience solutions, accessible on an international scale.

Find out more: https://lifepods.tech