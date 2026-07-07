Tourism Industry Development Conference reinvigorates cultural tourism in Jixi, Heilongjiang province

JIXI, China, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province will take place from 8 to 9 July in Jixi. The century-old coal-producing city is ready to welcome visitors from home and abroad with a refreshed image.





Jixi, located in southeastern Heilongjiang Province, is a well-known coal-producing city. Its Xingkai Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Asia. In recent years, Jixi has leveraged its rich ecological resources, including Xingkai Lake, the Ussuri River and the Zhenbao Island wetland, to develop summer tourism, eco-tourism and border tourism. Signature local cuisine such as Jixi cold noodles and Xingkai Lake whitefish has won widespread popularity among visitors. The revitalisation and adaptive reuse of old factory sites and historic neighborhoods have transformed industrial heritage from urban memory into tangible tourism attractions, weaving history seamlessly into contemporary life.

Sports events are another highlight of this year's conference. On 9 July, the 2026 China Jixi Xingkai Lake 4th Windsurfing Marathon and Motorboat Competition will kick off at the Xinkailiu Scenic Area in Mishan. As sails glide across the waves and motorboats race over the lake, the speed and excitement on the water capture the vibrant energy of summer. Earlier, the Jixi division of the Northeast China City Football League had already ignited the summer nights, bringing the passion and vitality of this border city to a wider audience.

Since 2018, Heilongjiang has successfully hosted seven editions of the conference, rotating from city to city in an unbroken relay, including Harbin, Yichun, Heihe, Mudanjiang, Daqing, Qiqihar, and Fuyuan in Jiamusi. The conferences have not only increased the visibility of participating cities, but also continuously driven upgrades in tourism infrastructure, public services and industrial development models.

This year's conference aims to further boost cultural and tourism consumption, enhance the city's profile, and inject fresh momentum into the high-quality development of Heilongjiang's tourism sector. It will also offer visitors a chance to experience a cool, colourful and open Heilongjiang in Jixi.

Source: The 8th Tourism Industry Development Conference

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3df11bee-de49-4c72-ae4c-6a11bc953062