Red Dot Award-Winning Donburi Container Reimagines Japanese Food Culture for Modern Lifestyles

TOKYO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOSHISHA CORPORATION announces that its mosh! Nn Donburi Container 810ml has received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, one of the world's most prestigious design awards.





OUR STORY

For centuries, DONBURI has been a staple of Japanese food culture, offering a complete and satisfying meal in a single bowl. BENTO evolved as a practical way to enjoy meals while traveling, working, or spending time outdoors. The mosh! Nn Donburi Container combines these traditions by bringing the dining experience of DONBURI together with the portability of BENTO.





THE IDEA

Modern consumers increasingly seek fresh, healthy meals that can be enjoyed anywhere. Inspired by traditional Japanese dining culture, the mosh! Nn Donburi Container was designed to preserve the enjoyment of freshly prepared meals while supporting today's mobile lifestyles.

THE PRODUCT

The container features a vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body and a dual-compartment structure that keeps ingredients separate until mealtime. Users can combine ingredients just before eating, helping preserve texture, freshness, and flavor.

Additional features include an easy-scoop embossed interior, non-stick mirror-finished surface, a reversible lid, and a foldable stainless-steel spoon stored neatly inside.

Made from high-quality stainless steel, including SUS316L for food-contact surfaces, the container provides excellent corrosion resistance, durability, hygiene, and long-term reusability while helping reduce disposable food packaging waste.

THE RECOGNITION

The Red Dot jury recognized the product for its commitment to the “form follows function” philosophy that has consistently guided the mosh! brand. By combining practical usability with a clean contemporary aesthetic, the design transforms traditional Japanese dining culture into a modern and sustainable lifestyle solution.

THE FUTURE

Through this product, DOSHISHA aims to introduce the unique experience of Japanese DONBURI culture to consumers worldwide, enabling them to enjoy warm, freshly prepared meals wherever life takes them.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

DOSHISHA is actively seeking distribution partners, retail partners, and business collaborators across Europe to expand the availability of the award-winning mosh! Brand and its innovative lifestyle products.

Companies interested in distribution, retail partnerships, licensing opportunities, or other business collaborations are encouraged to contact us.

ABOUT DOSHISHA

DOSHISHA CORPORATION is a Japanese lifestyle products company dedicated to enriching everyday life through thoughtful design, quality, and innovation.

CONTACT

For media inquiries, distribution opportunities, and business partnerships, please contact us at the following email address:

DOSHISHA CO., LTD - ITALY OFFICE

Email:

info@doshisha.it

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mosh_products/

Website: https://mosh-products.com/

Website: https://www.doshisha.co.jp

Photos are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5ae740d-d07a-4240-bb0c-34033f0f6b4c

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