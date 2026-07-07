The EBC App Is Now Live: Professional Mobile Account Management, Built for All Traders

LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) has officially launched the EBC App, a dedicated mobile account management application provided by EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC and designed to simplify how traders manage accounts, funds, trading activity, and support in one secure, streamlined interface.

Built for today’s increasingly mobile trading environment, the EBC App brings together key account functions that traders often manage across multiple platforms. From switching between accounts and monitoring funds to accessing copy trading opportunities and receiving multilingual support, the app is designed to provide a more connected, efficient, and accessible trading experience for clients at every stage of their journey.

The launch reflects EBC’s continued investment in trader-first technology, reinforcing its commitment to delivering transparent, reliable, and user-focused services across global markets.

A Unified Mobile Experience for Modern Traders

As trading activity becomes faster, more global, and more dependent on real-time access, traders require tools that allow them to manage accounts with greater clarity and control.

The EBC App addresses this need by consolidating essential account management functions into a single mobile platform. Rather than moving between different tools to review account activity, manage funds, follow trading signals, or contact support, users can now access these services through one integrated application.

The app is designed for existing EBC clients, traders considering a move to a more streamlined platform, and newer market participants seeking a simpler entry point into professional account management.

“The EBC App was built around how traders actually manage their accounts today; quickly, securely, and often on the move. By bringing account access, fund management, copy trading, and support into one place, we’re making it easier for clients to stay in control wherever they trade,” said Andria Phiniefs, Marketing Director, EBC Financial Group.

Core Account Management, Built for Mobile

The EBC App is structured around the actions traders perform most frequently, helping keep the account management experience fast, intuitive, and uncluttered.

Key features include:

Multi-account Management: Users can switch between multiple accounts with ease, with funds, positions, and trading activity synchronised in real time for a clearer view of overall account status.

Deposits and Withdrawals: The app supports fast and secure fund transfers, enabling clients to manage deposits and withdrawals directly from their mobile device.

Copy Trading Community: Traders can explore trading signals and copy strategies from experienced market participants, giving newer users a practical way to learn from experienced market participants while giving advanced traders greater flexibility in strategy discovery.

24/7 Multilingual Customer Support: Around-the-clock support is available through the app, alongside market notifications and promotional updates, helping users stay connected wherever they are.

Designed for Different Stages of the Trading Journey

For existing EBC clients, the EBC App serves as a natural extension of the desktop experience, bringing account and fund management to mobile without disrupting established workflows.

For traders evaluating alternative platforms, the app offers a cleaner, more consolidated way to manage accounts on the move, supported by EBC’s execution infrastructure. Through its Smart Order Routing Engine, EBC supports price improvement across client orders, with over 87.6% executed at a better price than requested. The platform also delivers 1,000+ orders processed per second, average execution speeds of under 20ms, up to 98.75% data transmission stability, raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips, liquidity supported by 25+ top-tier investment banks and hedge funds, and 24/7 VIP service.

For newer traders, the app lowers the barrier to entry by combining ease of use with practical tools, support, copy trading features, and access to the broader EBC trading ecosystem.

Strengthening EBC’s Trader-First Digital Ecosystem

EBC Financial Group is a globally regulated cross-asset broker serving traders across international markets. The launch of the EBC App further strengthens the Group’s digital ecosystem by extending professional account management capabilities to mobile.

The app complements EBC’s wider suite of trading tools and services, including multi-asset market access, trading platforms, analytical tools, client support, and trader education. EBC has also been recognised by World Finance for three consecutive years, with honours across categories including Most Trusted Broker, Best Trading Platform, Best CFD Broker, Best FX Trading Platform, and Best Trade Execution.

With the EBC App now live, EBC continues to enhance the accessibility of its trading infrastructure, supporting clients who require greater flexibility, control, and confidence in managing their accounts.

The EBC App is available via: https://www.ebc.com/mobile

Risk Disclaimer

This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities (“EBC”). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact:

Aldric Tinker Toyad

Global PR Lead

aldric.tinker@ebc.com