Power Line Communication Market Size to Worth USD 27.28 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Line Communication Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Power Line Communication Market size was valued at USD 10.32 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.28 Billion by 2035, rising at 10.23% CAGR during 2026–2035.”

Rapid Smart Grid Modernization and Digital Utility Transformation Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The rapid advancements in electricity grid modernization across the globe have been playing a major role in boosting the Power Line Communications technology adoption. There has been an increasing adoption of smart meters, advanced metering infrastructure, renewable energy management system and intelligent grid automation systems by governments and utility companies to increase the efficiency and reliability of their operations and real-time energy monitoring. An increasing use of IoT-based smart homes/buildings, building automation and cost-efficient communications solutions via the existing electricity wires have been presenting lucrative prospects for PLC solution vendors.

Power Line Communication Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 10.32 Billion

: 10.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 27.28 Billion

: 27.28 Billion CAGR : 10.23% during 2026–2035

: 10.23% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

MaxLinear, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Broadcom Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Devolo AG

NETGEAR, Inc.

Power Line Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Frequency Band (Low Frequency, Medium Frequency, High Frequency)

• By Application (Smart Grid, Home Automation, Telecommunications, Smart Metering)

• By Technology (Narrowband, Broadband)

• By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Frequency Band

Medium Frequency held the dominant share in the Power Line Communication Market in 2025, contributing around 47.60% to the total revenue generation in the market owing to its perfect combination of communication range, reliability, and compatibility with power distribution network. On the other hand, the High Frequency segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for high-speed data transfer in smart homes, EV charging networks, industry automation, and broadband communication systems.

By Application

Segment of the Smart Grid was responsible for generating about 39.80% of market revenue in 2025 due to the increasing global investments towards modernizing electricity transmission infrastructure, automation of the grid, renewable energy integration, and fault detection technology. Segments of the Smart Metering are likely to witness the highest rate of growth over the forecast period, driven by the growing installation of smart meters.

By Technology

Narrowband had the maximum market share of 68.40% in 2025 owing to its extensive use in long-range utility communication, smart metering and energy management. The Broadband segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for high-bandwidth communication in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), smart buildings, and energy management solutions.

By End Use

The Industrial segment occupied the highest share in the market in 2025 with a revenue contribution of about 39.20%, due to its extensive use in manufacturing units, industrial automation, process control, and energy management applications. The Residential segment will be seen to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the rising use of smart homes and home energy management solutions.

Regional Insights

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region has been leading the Power Line Communication Market globally with a market share of around 34.60%, while at the same time being the fastest-growing region for the Power Line Communication Market during the forecast period. The region's leadership will be further bolstered due to factors like rapid urbanization, massive electrification programs, growing smart grid systems, increased industrial automation, and higher electricity consumption.

North America still remains an important market owing to the presence of a highly developed utility infrastructure, smart metering technologies, and substantial efforts towards grid modernization projects. Adoption of digital communication for utilities, industrial automation, and energy efficiency projects is helping to fuel the growth of PLC applications in the region.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Texas Instruments Incorporated continued expansion of its Sherman, Texas 300mm wafer fabrication facility, strengthening global analog semiconductor manufacturing capacity supporting next-generation communication technologies.

Texas Instruments Incorporated continued expansion of its Sherman, Texas 300mm wafer fabrication facility, strengthening global analog semiconductor manufacturing capacity supporting next-generation communication technologies. 2025: Qualcomm Incorporated accelerated the commercial rollout of its Snapdragon X Elite platform through multiple OEM Copilot+ PC launches, supporting advanced connected computing applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Power Line Communication Market Report (The USPs):

SMART GRID MODERNIZATION & DIGITAL UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Evaluates PLC deployment across smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, renewable energy integration, utility automation, and digital electricity distribution networks.

– Evaluates PLC deployment across smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, renewable energy integration, utility automation, and digital electricity distribution networks. POWER LINE COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Provides comprehensive insights into broadband and narrowband PLC technologies, communication efficiency, interoperability, network reliability, and future technological advancements.

– Provides comprehensive insights into broadband and narrowband PLC technologies, communication efficiency, interoperability, network reliability, and future technological advancements. SMART METERING, ENERGY MANAGEMENT & UTILITY COMMUNICATION INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across smart metering systems, real-time energy monitoring, demand response programs, utility communications, and intelligent grid management.

– Assesses growth opportunities across smart metering systems, real-time energy monitoring, demand response programs, utility communications, and intelligent grid management. INDUSTRIAL IoT, SMART BUILDINGS & HOME AUTOMATION MARKET TRACKER – Identifies emerging opportunities across industrial automation, connected factories, smart homes, intelligent buildings, IoT-enabled devices, and digital infrastructure applications.

– Identifies emerging opportunities across industrial automation, connected factories, smart homes, intelligent buildings, IoT-enabled devices, and digital infrastructure applications. REGIONAL GRID DIGITALIZATION & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ASSESSMENT – Delivers strategic analysis of smart city initiatives, electrification projects, utility modernization programs, regional regulatory developments, and digital energy transformation trends.

– Delivers strategic analysis of smart city initiatives, electrification projects, utility modernization programs, regional regulatory developments, and digital energy transformation trends. NEXT-GENERATION PLC INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-enabled grid communication, IoT-integrated utility networks, EV charging communication systems, edge intelligence, high-speed broadband PLC solutions, and next-generation digital power infrastructure through 2035.

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