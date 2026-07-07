Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stage Closes in Hours While Bitcoin Price Prediction Sets $200,000 And Whales Found Next Dogecoin





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On today’s crypto news, Pepeto, the fastest growing crypto presale of 2026, just announced its current stage closes within hours, and once it does the price steps up, meaning everyone already in has locked a gain before the token even lists. This presale, widely voted as the next Dogecoin of 2026, belongs on every serious investor's radar in a year where analysts expect a full bull run, the market where the biggest money gets made, and for anyone who missed the past cycles, this is the second chance.

The timing could not be sharper. The Bitcoin price prediction behind the bull run thesis puts $200,000 as the floor, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holding that target for the 2026 cycle, while whale wallets that just built the largest Bitcoin position in history are quietly moving money somewhere else.

Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Data Exposes the Whale Playbook Behind the Pump

Bitcoin price reclaimed $63,000 on July 4, and a move that sharp after weeks of red raises one question: who made it happen?

The on chain record answers it. CryptoQuant tracked whales absorbing 270,000 BTC at $59,000 over two weeks, the largest accumulation ever recorded, a stronger bottom signal than the Covid crash and FTX collapse combined per analyst Scott Melker.

The play was simple: press the price down, load the floor, then drive the rebound to $63,000 per BTC while shorts got wiped along the way. Now they hold the biggest position ever built, ready for the run toward the $200,000 Bitcoin price target. But a 3x on a trillion dollar market cap coin is not where these wallets make their millions.

Here is what most people never notice. The wallets that engineer every crash and every recovery do not make their real money on Bitcoin at all, Bitcoin's biggest gains came when it was still small. Back then a little money could push the price many times higher. Today Bitcoin is worth over a trillion dollars, and a 10x from here would make it bigger than Apple and most countries' entire economies. Their largest returns come from presales, where they enter before any exchange sets the price and the crowd only finds out after the chart has already exploded.

This year those wallets can be tracked, and the trail leads to one viral presale making headlines everywhere, Pepeto. Presales are where 30x on listing day is just the start, and with the speed money is pouring into this one, even 30x looks small.

Pepeto Runs the Dogecoin Playbook as Bitcoin Targets $200,000

Pepeto stages are closing faster than ever as demand keeps pouring in, and for anyone who still does not know the project, this is a presale built to change the DeFi space, with a zero fee exchange and a cross chain bridge that will pull heavy demand the moment they go live, all of it laid out on the presale website .

The build is half the story. The community stacking behind it is the other half, and anyone who watched Dogecoin ignite recognizes every step. DOGE cost $0.002 in March 2020 and printed $0.73 by May 2021, turning $1,000 into $365,000. One entry either lifts your whole life or leaves the regret riding through every cycle after.

Elon Musk powered a massive share of that DOGE explosion, and talk keeps building that Elon is tied to this project and will post on listing day. Even with no Musk post, the traction has outrun every projection and the tools are fully shipped. Whether Pepeto is the next Dogecoin is no longer the question. The question is by what multiple it goes further.

Conclusion

Bitcoin price climbed 3.6% this week to $63,000 after the largest whale accumulation in history, with a $200,000 Bitcoin price target ahead, the exact zone where every past bull run was born. Once the shakeout ends, viral meme projects with working tools absorb the rotation faster than any other sector, and attention sits on Pepeto this year.

The whale wallets filling this crypto presale see a straight line to a Dogecoin scale outcome. Maybe those wallets hold early word on the Musk connection or the exact listing date, because smart money front runs retail every cycle, and the investors who caught those moves early ended up with money most people chase for careers.

The current stage closes in hours, the price steps up the moment it does, and if this article made anything clear, is that the largest gains in crypto have always gone to the buyers positioned before the token ever touched an exchange.

Enter Pepeto Now Before This Stage Closes and the Price Steps Up

FAQs

Can Bitcoin price prediction reach $200,000 in 2026?

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holds a $200,000 Bitcoin target for the 2026 cycle, with Fundstrat's Tom Lee projecting $250,000. Record whale accumulation supports the setup.

Why are Bitcoin whales buying the Pepeto crypto presale?

Bitcoin whales are buying the Pepeto presale because a 3x on a trillion dollar coin cannot match pre-listing entries, where 30x on listing day is the starting point.