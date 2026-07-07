AMI Joins OpenTitan Coalition to Enable New Use Cases and Applications

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI, a global leader in dynamic firmware for worldwide computing, has officially joined the OpenTitan® project. Hosted by lowRISC® C.I.C., OpenTitan® is the world’s most active and widely adopted open-source silicon project. This partnership unites AMI's decades of firmware security expertise with OpenTitan's transparent, high-quality silicon architecture to deliver unprecedented resilience for critical computing infrastructure.

Driving the Future of Transparent Security

As cyber threats increasingly target the foundational layers of computing infrastructure, the need for transparent, verifiable security has never been greater. By joining the OpenTitan coalition, AMI will collaborate with industry leaders—including Fraunhofer, Google, Nuvoton, and Realtek—to advance the development and adoption of open-source secure silicon.

Executive Quotes

"The availability of market leading software stacks is essential to the deployment of new hardware innovations. Bringing AMI's extensive firmware expertise into the OpenTitan ecosystem is a massive step forward in ensuring that our open-source secure silicon platform can seamlessly integrate with the world's most critical compute environments." — Javier Orensanz Martinez, CEO, lowRISC C.I.C.

"AMI is deeply committed to transforming the firmware ecosystem, embracing open architecture, open standards and open-source solutions to meet the evolving needs of cloud service providers, ODMs, OEMs and the broader technology community. By partnering with OpenTitan, we are further embracing the power of open-source verifiable, resilient protection that starts at the silicon and scales through the entire firmware lifecycle." — Sanjoy Maity, President and CEO, AMI.

About AMI

AMI is foundational to the world's computing infrastructure, providing firmware, security, and manageability solutions that power the cloud, edge, and enterprise. For decades, the world's leading technology companies have trusted AMI to deliver resilient, standard-aligned security across the firmware stack.

About OpenTitan and lowRISC

Hosted by lowRISC C.I.C., a not-for-profit company based in Cambridge, UK, OpenTitan provides a transparent and trustworthy secure silicon platform. OpenTitan® is the world's most active and widely adopted open-source silicon project, containing commercial-grade IP blocks and security certified hardware Root of Trust designs.

Media Contacts

For AMI:

Colin Brix ( colinb@ami.com )

For lowRISC / OpenTitan:

lowrisc@w2comm.com