Almost 1 in 2 people living with incontinence experience skin irritation, Ontex research shows

At the occasion of World Skin Health Day (July 8) , Ontex highlights growing clinical and consumer focus on skin protection

Aalst, Belgium, July 7, 2026 — Skin irritation is a widespread but often overlooked issue for people using personal hygiene products. Ontex research shows that almost one in two people living with incontinence experience dermatitis or skin irritation, while clinical studies indicate that up to one in five incontinent patients develop skin damage in care settings, underlining the scale of the challenge for both users and caregivers.

“Around 80% of caregivers are not trained to recognize dermatitis. Education and better product design are key to preventing complications,” said Dr. Maria Panourgia, geriatrician at Milton Keynes University Hospital (UK).

In adult care, product performance is no longer just about absorption. It is increasingly about keeping skin dry, protecting the skin barrier and preventing irritation over time, especially for ageing and more fragile skin.

Ontex’s recently launched Sensitive range reflects that shift. The products combine fast absorption, up to 2.5 times faster than previous designs, hypoallergenic materials, and a skin-focused top sheet with ingredients such as zinc oxide, designed to help prevent skin irritation.

The same shift is visible in feminine care. Ontex consumer research and external market data confirm that demand is moving toward pH-balanced, microbiome-friendly and “natural on skin” products, as users become more attentive to comfort and skin sensitivity.

Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, confirms: “At Ontex, the direction is clear: in personal hygiene, skin health is part of product performance. We design products that protect the skin and make that level of care accessible in everyday life.”

Sources: Ontex–Dynata Skin Integrity Research (2024–2025, n>2,500); Kayser et al., Journal of Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing (2019); Negera et al.,; Ipsos Feminine Care 2024.





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Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

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