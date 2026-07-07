Company announcement no. 24 - 26
7 July 2026
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|409,642
|74,303,383
|30 June 2026
|3,123
|192.2
|600,142
|01 July 2026
|570
|192.1
|109,484
|02 July 2026
|-
|-
|03 July 2026
|7,000
|212.2
|1,485,500
|06 July 2026
|4,572
|213.0
|973,701
|Accumulated under the program
|424,907
|77,472,211
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 846,311 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.74% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com
Attachments