Robust Growth in Argentina's Social Commerce: From $27.13 Billion in 2025 to $45.71 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in Argentina is set to grow by 11.3% annually, reaching US$30.20 billion by 2026. From 2022 to 2025, the sector experienced dynamic growth with a CAGR of 15.4%. This positive trend is anticipated to persist with a CAGR of 8.6% projected for 2026-2031, culminating in a market size increase from USD 27.13 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 45.71 billion by 2031.

This report, offering a data-centric examination of Argentina's social commerce landscape, outlines market opportunities and risks across various retail sectors. Equipped with over 50 KPIs at a national level, the report provides insights into market dynamics, size, forecasts, and share statistics.

Detailed analysis explores opportunities by domestic vs. cross-border transactions, platforms, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and cities. Furthermore, it delivers a snapshot of consumer behavior and retail spending trends, enhanced by KPIs that enable a comprehensive grasp of market dynamics.

The research methodology adheres to industry standards, employing a proprietary analytics platform for an impartial assessment of emerging business and investment opportunities.

Report Scope:

In-depth, data-centric analysis of Argentina's social commerce market includes:

Argentina Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Growth (2022-2031): Key Performance Indicators

Key Performance Indicators Retail Product Categories (2022-2031): Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel and Hospitality



By Consumer Segment (2022-2031): B2B, B2C, C2C

By Device (2022-2031): Mobile, Desktop

By Location (2022-2031): Domestic, Cross Border

By City (2022-2031): Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3

By Payment Method (2022-2031): Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Cash, Other Digital Payments

By Platform: Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms

By Consumer Demographics & Behavior (2025): Age, Income Level, Gender



Reasons to Buy:

Strategic Insights: Discover future strategies and innovations within the social commerce market.

Discover future strategies and innovations within the social commerce market. Market Dynamics Understanding: Gain insight into emerging opportunities, drivers, and trends through detailed segmentation and KPIs.

Gain insight into emerging opportunities, drivers, and trends through detailed segmentation and KPIs. Quantitative Analysis: Utilize value and volume KPIs for an accurate understanding of market dynamics.

Utilize value and volume KPIs for an accurate understanding of market dynamics. Leverage comprehensive insights from 44 tables and 57 charts, aiding strategic decision-making at a detailed country level.

Competitive Landscape Overview: Understand the market structure and gain knowledge on key players to formulate strategic initiatives.

Understand the market structure and gain knowledge on key players to formulate strategic initiatives. Market Share Strategies: Identify growth categories and target segments effectively within the value chain to tailor strategies.

Identify growth categories and target segments effectively within the value chain to tailor strategies. Consumer Behavior Analysis: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending behavior in the social commerce sector.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $45.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Argentina





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Argentina Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Argentina Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Argentina Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 Argentina Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



3. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 Argentina Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Argentina Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Argentina Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 Argentina Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 Argentina Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



5. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 Argentina Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 Argentina Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 Argentina Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 Argentina Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 Argentina Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 Argentina Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 Argentina Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



6. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 Argentina Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 Argentina Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 Argentina Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



7. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 Argentina Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 Argentina Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



8. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



9. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



10. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



11. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



12. Argentina Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 Argentina Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 Argentina Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 Argentina Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025



13. Argentina Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles



14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: Argentina Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 3: Argentina Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 4: Argentina Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 5: Argentina Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 6: Argentina Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 7: Argentina Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 8: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025

Figure 9: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

Figure 10: Argentina Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 11: Argentina Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 12: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

Figure 13: Argentina Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 14: Argentina Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 15: Argentina Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 16: Argentina Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 17: Argentina Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 18: Argentina Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 19: Argentina Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 20: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

Figure 21: Argentina Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 22: Argentina Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 23: Argentina Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 24: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

Figure 25: Argentina Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 26: Argentina Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 27: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025

Figure 28: Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 29: Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 30: Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 31: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

Figure 32: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 33: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 34: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 35: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 36: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 37: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 38: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 39: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

Figure 40: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 41: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 42: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 43: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 44: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 45: Argentina Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

Figure 46: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 47: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 48: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 49: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 50: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 51: Argentina Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 52: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 53: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 54: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 55: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 56: Argentina Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 57: Argentina Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025



List of Tables

Table 1: Argentina Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 2: Argentina Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 3: Argentina Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 4: Argentina Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 5: Argentina Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 6: Argentina Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 7: Argentina Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 8: Argentina Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 9: Argentina Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 10: Argentina Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 11: Argentina Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 12: Argentina Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 13: Argentina Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 14: Argentina Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 15: Argentina Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 16: Argentina Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 17: Argentina Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 18: Argentina Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 19: Argentina Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 20: Argentina Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 21: Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 22: Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 23: Argentina Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 24: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 25: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 26: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 27: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 28: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 29: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 30: Argentina Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 31: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 32: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 33: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 34: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 35: Argentina Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 36: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 37: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 38: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 39: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 40: Argentina Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 41: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 42: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 43: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 44: Argentina Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031





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