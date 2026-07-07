South Korea's Alternative Lending Market Poised for 13% Annual Growth, Projected to Reach $14.39 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The alternative lending market in South Korea is on a promising growth trajectory, projected to expand by 13% annually to reach US$14.39 billion by 2026. From 2020-2025, the market witnessed a robust CAGR of 15%, and continued growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2026-2029. By 2029, the market value is expected to climb to approximately US$21.39 billion.

Key Trends & Drivers

1. Tightening Household-Debt Controls and Re-pricing of Unsecured Digital Credit

Increased regulation of South Korea's lending environment is prompting digital lenders to enhance eligibility controls and prioritize secured products.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) plans stricter borrowing rules by July 2025, leading to a shift towards regulated financial institutions, influencing product and market strategies.

2. Integration of Lending and Instalments into "Super-App" Finance Platforms

Credit offerings are being embedded into high-frequency digital wallets and finance apps, streamlining access and repayment processes within ecosystems like Kakao Pay and Toss.

3. AI-Driven Underwriting Advancement

Korean digital lenders are adopting AI for enhanced credit decisioning, with a focus on improved screening systems under tightened debt constraints.

4. Strengthening Acquisition Channels and Conduct Controls

Efforts to curb illegal credit advertising and improve regulatory compliance are shaping customer acquisition and influencing marketing strategies of alternative lenders.

Competitive Landscape Favoring entities adept in disciplined underwriting and debt management. Platform and wallet ecosystems play a pivotal role, with governance standards rising for embedded credit journeys.

Current State of the Market

Competition is intensifying within regulated balance sheets while digital platforms lead distribution.

Regulatory enhancements are driving higher standards for unsecured consumer credit, reshaping competitive dynamics.

Key Players and New Entrants

Digital Banks: KakaoBank, Toss Bank, and K Bank are central in personal lending and credit decision-making.

KakaoBank, Toss Bank, and K Bank are central in personal lending and credit decision-making. Card Issuers: Key players include Hyundai Card, offering instalment plans as card features.

Key players include Hyundai Card, offering instalment plans as card features. Platform Finance Arms: Naver Financial and Kakao Pay influence credit distribution through collaboration rather than direct lending.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Naver Financial's acquisition of Dunamu to enhance its finance ecosystem, highlighting the role of large platforms in credit distribution.

Partnerships like Kakao Pay-PayPay to expand transaction capabilities and integrate credit offers.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of South Korea's alternative lending sector, detailing key metrics and market segments. Spanning loan disbursements, penetration rates, and more, it presents insights on both overall and alternative lending markets.

Report Scope Detailed analysis across dimensions such as macroeconomic indicators, lending types, user segments, and distribution channels, coupled with payment instruments and borrower demographics. The report elucidates market size, structure, and risk dynamics.

Macroeconomic Overview

Indicators including GDP, population insights, and unemployment rates.

Operational Enablers and Infrastructure

Factors include smartphone penetration, internet access, and digital wallet adoption.

Market Segmentation and Growth Dynamics

Details loan disbursements, average loan sizes, and segmentation by lending type, end-user, and distribution channel.

Reasons to Buy

Provides integrated insights into lending landscapes with detailed KPIs and forecasts to inform investment and strategic decisions.

Covers granular alternative lending ecosystems, offering cross-segmentation insights for strategic planning.

Enables understanding of borrower behaviors and digital infrastructure impacting fintech-led lending models.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $21.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered South Korea





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Definition

1.4. Disclaimer



2. South Korea Economic Indicators

2.1. South Korea Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices, 2020-2029

2.2. South Korea Economic Indicator by Population, 2020-2025

2.3. South Korea Unemployment Rate, 2025



3. South Korea Broader Market Enablers & Digital Infrastructure

3.1. Smartphone and Internet Connectivity / Broadband Penetration, 2025

3.2. Real-time Payments, Digital Wallet Adoption, and E-commerce Penetration Rate, 2025



4. South Korea Overall Lending Industry Attractiveness

4.1. South Korea Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

4.2. South Korea Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

4.3. South Korea Overall Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



5. South Korea Overall Lending Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

5.1. South Korea Overall Lending Market Share by Type of Lending, 2025

5.2. Overall Lending by Alternative Lending

5.2.1. Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.2.2. Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.2.3. Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.3. Overall Lending by Bank-based / NBFC Lending

5.3.1. Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.3.2. Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.3.3. Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



6. South Korea Overall Lending Market Size and Forecast by End-User

6.1. South Korea Overall Lending Market Share by End-User, 2025

6.2. South Korea End User of Overall Lending by Retail Lending

6.2.1. Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.2.2. Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.2.3. Retail Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.3. South Korea End User of Overall Lending by SME / MSME Lending

6.3.1. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.3.2. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.3.3. SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



7. South Korea Retail Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case

7.1. South Korea Retail Lending Market Share by Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

7.2. South Korea Retail Lending by Housing / Mortgage Loans

7.2.1. Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.2.2. Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.2.3. Housing / Mortgage Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.3. South Korea Retail Lending by Auto Loans

7.3.1. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.3.2. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.3.3. Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.4. South Korea Retail Lending by Education Loans

7.4.1. Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.4.2. Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.4.3. Education Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.5. South Korea Retail Lending by Personal Loans

7.5.1. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.5.2. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.5.3. Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.6. South Korea Retail Lending by Others

7.6.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.6.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.6.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



8. South Korea SME/MSME Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case

8.1. South Korea SME/MSME Lending Market Share by Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

8.2. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Working Capital Loans

8.2.1. Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.2.2. Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.2.3. Working Capital Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.3. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Expansion Loans

8.3.1. Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.3.2. Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.3.3. Expansion Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.4. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Equipment / Machinery Loans

8.4.1. Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.4.2. Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.4.3. Equipment / Machinery Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.5. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Invoice Financing / Factoring

8.5.1. Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.5.2. Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.5.3. Invoice Financing / Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.6. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Trade Finance (Import/Export)

8.6.1. Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.6.2. Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.6.3. Trade Finance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.7. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans

8.7.1. Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.7.2. Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.7.3. Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.8. South Korea SME/MSME Lending by Others

8.8.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.8.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.8.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



9. South Korea Overall Lending Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

9.1. South Korea Overall Lending Market Share by Distribution Channel, 2025

9.2. Branch / Physical - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

9.3. Direct Digital Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

9.4. Agent / Broker Channel - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



10. South Korea Alternative Lending Industry Attractiveness

10.1. South Korea Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

10.2. South Korea Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

10.3. South Korea Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



11. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End-User

11.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by End-User, 2025

11.2. South Korea End User of Alternative Lending by Consumer Lending

11.2.1. Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.2.2. Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.2.3. Consumer Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.3. South Korea End User of Alternative Lending by SME / MSME Lending

11.3.1. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.3.2. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.3.3. SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



12. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

12.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Finance Models, 2025

12.2. South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace

12.2.1. P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.2.2. P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.2.3. P2P Marketplace - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.3. South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet Lending

12.3.1. Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.3.2. Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.3.3. Balance Sheet Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.4. South Korea Alternative Lending by Invoice Trading

12.4.1. Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.4.2. Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.4.3. Invoice Trading - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.5. South Korea Alternative Lending by Real Estate Crowdfunding

12.5.1. Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.5.2. Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.5.3. Real Estate Crowdfunding - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.6. South Korea Alternative Lending by Other Models

12.6.1. Other Models - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.6.2. Other Models - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.6.3. Other Models - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



13. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models and End-User Segments

13.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Finance Models and End-User Segments, 2025

13.2. South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.3. South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.4. South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.5. South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.6. South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.7. South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



14. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Retail Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

14.2. South Korea Alternative Lending by Personal Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.2.1. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.2.2. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.2.3. Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.3. South Korea Alternative Lending by Payroll Advance - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.3.1. Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.3.2. Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.3.3. Payroll Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.4. South Korea Alternative Lending by Home Improvement - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.4.1. Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.4.2. Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.4.3. Home Improvement - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.5. South Korea Alternative Lending by Education/Student Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.5.1. Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.5.2. Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.5.3. Education/Student Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.6. South Korea Alternative Lending by Point of Sale Credit - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.6.1. Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.6.2. Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.6.3. Point of Sale Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.7. South Korea Alternative Lending by Auto Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.7.1. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.7.2. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.7.3. Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.8. South Korea Alternative Lending by Medical Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.8.1. Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.8.2. Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.8.3. Medical Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.9. South Korea Alternative Lending by Others - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.9.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.9.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.9.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



15. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by SME/MSME Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

15.2. South Korea Alternative Lending by Lines of Credit - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.2.1. Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.2.2. Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.2.3. Lines of Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.3. South Korea Alternative Lending by Merchant Cash Advance - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.3.1. Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.3.2. Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.3.3. Merchant Cash Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.4. South Korea Alternative Lending by Invoice Factoring - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.4.1. Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.4.2. Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.4.3. Invoice Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.5. South Korea Alternative Lending by Revenue Financing - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.5.1. Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.5.2. Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.5.3. Revenue Financing - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.6. South Korea Alternative Lending by Others - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.6.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.6.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.6.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



16. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument

16.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Payment Instrument, 2025

16.2. South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.3. South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.4. South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.5. South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Other - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



17. South Korea Alternative Lending by Finance Models across Payment Instruments

17.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by P2P Marketplace across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.1.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by P2P Marketplace across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.1.2. P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1.3. P2P Marketplace across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1.4. P2P Marketplace across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1.5. P2P Marketplace across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Balance Sheet across Payment Instruments

17.2.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Balance Sheet across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.2.2. Balance Sheet across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2.3. Balance Sheet across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2.4. Balance Sheet across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2.5. Balance Sheet across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Invoice Trading across Payment Instruments

17.3.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Invoice Trading across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.3.2. Invoice Trading across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3.3. Invoice Trading across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3.4. Invoice Trading across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3.5. Invoice Trading across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Real Estate Crowdfunding across Payment Instruments

17.4.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Real Estate Crowdfunding across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.4.2. Real Estate Crowdfunding across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4.3. Real Estate Crowdfunding across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4.4. Real Estate Crowdfunding across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4.5. Real Estate Crowdfunding across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Other Finance Models across Payment Instruments

17.5.1. South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Other Finance Models and Loan Disbursement Payment Instruments, 2025

17.5.2. Other Finance Models across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5.3. Other Finance Models across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5.4. Other Finance Models across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5.5. Other Finance Models across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



18. South Korea Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Demographics & Behavior

18.1. South Korea Alternative Lending by Age Group, 2025

18.2. South Korea Alternative Lending by Income Level, 2025

18.3. South Korea Alternative Lending by Gender, 2025

18.4. South Korea Alternative Lending - Delinquency Rate 30 Days / 90 Days, 2025



19. Further Reading

19.1. About the Publisher

19.2. Related Research



List of Tables

Table 1: South Korea Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices, (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 2: South Korea Economic Indicator by Population, (Million), 2020-2025

Table 3: South Korea Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 4: South Korea Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 5: South Korea Overall Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 6: Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 7: Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 8: Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 9: Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 10: Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 11: Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 12: Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 13: Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 14: Retail Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 15: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 16: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 17: SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 18: Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 19: Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 20: Housing / Mortgage Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 21: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 22: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 23: Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 24: Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 25: Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 26: Education Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 27: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 28: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 29: Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 30: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 31: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Million), 2020-2029

Table 32: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 33: Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 34: Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 35: Working Capital Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 36: Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 37: Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 38: Expansion Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 39: Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 40: Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 41: Equipment / Machinery Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 42: Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 43: Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 44: Invoice Financing / Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 45: Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 46: Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 47: Trade Finance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 48: Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 49: Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 50: Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 51: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 52: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 53: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 54: Branch / Physical - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 55: Direct Digital Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 56: Agent / Broker Channel - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 57: South Korea Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 58: South Korea Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 59: South Korea Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 60: Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 61: Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 62: Consumer Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 63: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 64: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 65: SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 66: P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 67: P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 68: P2P Marketplace - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 69: Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 70: Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 71: Balance Sheet Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 72: Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 73: Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 74: Invoice Trading - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 75: Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 76: Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 77: Real Estate Crowdfunding - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 78: Other Models - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 79: Other Models - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 80: Other Models - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 81: South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 82: South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 83: South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 84: South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 85: South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 86: South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 87: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 88: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 89: Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 90: Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 91: Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 92: Payroll Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 93: Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 94: Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 95: Home Improvement - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 96: Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 97: Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 98: Education/Student Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 99: Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 100: Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 101: Point of Sale Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 102: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 103: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 104: Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 105: Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 106: Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 107: Medical Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 108: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 109: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 110: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 111: Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 112: Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 113: Lines of Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 114: Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 115: Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 116: Merchant Cash Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 117: Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 118: Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 119: Invoice Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 120: Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 121: Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 122: Revenue Financing - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 123: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 124: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Table 125: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Table 126: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 127: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 128: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 129: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Other - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 130: P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 131: P2P Marketplace across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 132: P2P Marketplace across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 133: P2P Marketplace across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 134: Balance Sheet across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 135: Balance Sheet across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 136: Balance Sheet across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 137: Balance Sheet across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 138: Invoice Trading across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 139: Invoice Trading across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 140: Invoice Trading across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 141: Invoice Trading across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 142: Real Estate Crowdfunding across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 143: Real Estate Crowdfunding across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 144: Real Estate Crowdfunding across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 145: Real Estate Crowdfunding across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 146: Other Finance Models across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 147: Other Finance Models across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 148: Other Models across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 149: Other Finance Models across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: South Korea Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices, (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 3: South Korea Economic Indicator by Population, (Million), 2020-2025

Figure 4: South Korea Unemployment Rate (%), 2025

Figure 5: Smartphone Adoption and Internet Connectivity / Broadband Penetration (%), 2025

Figure 6: Real-time Payments Adoption, Digital Wallet Adoption, and E-commerce Penetration Rate (%), 2025

Figure 7: South Korea Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 8: South Korea Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 9: South Korea Overall Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 10: Overall Lending Market Share by Type of Lending (%), 2025

Figure 11: Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 12: Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 13: Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 14: Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 15: Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 16: Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 17: South Korea Overall Lending Market Share by End-User (%), 2025

Figure 18: Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 19: Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 20: Retail Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 21: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 22: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 23: SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 24: Retail Lending Market Share by Loan Purpose / Use Case (%), 2025

Figure 25: Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 26: Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 27: Housing / Mortgage Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 28: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 29: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 30: Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 31: Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 32: Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 33: Education Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 34: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 35: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 36: Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 37: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 38: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Million), 2020-2029

Figure 39: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 40: SME/MSME Lending Market Share by Loan Purpose / Use Case (%), 2025

Figure 41: Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 42: Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 43: Working Capital Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 44: Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 45: Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 46: Expansion Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 47: Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 48: Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 49: Equipment / Machinery Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 50: Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 51: Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 52: Invoice Financing / Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 53: Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 54: Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 55: Trade Finance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 56: Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 57: Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 58: Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 59: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 60: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 61: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 62: Overall Lending Market Share by Distribution Channel (%), 2025

Figure 63: Branch / Physical - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 64: Direct Digital Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 65: Agent / Broker Channel - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 66: South Korea Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 67: South Korea Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 68: South Korea Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 69: Alternative Lending Market Share by End-User (%), 2025

Figure 70: Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 71: Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 72: Consumer Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 73: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 74: SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 75: SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 76: Alternative Lending Market Share by Finance Models (%), 2025

Figure 77: P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 78: P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 79: P2P Marketplace - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 80: Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 81: Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 82: Balance Sheet Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 83: Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 84: Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 85: Invoice Trading - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 86: Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 87: Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 88: Real Estate Crowdfunding - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 89: Other Models - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 90: Other Models - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 91: Other Models - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 92: Alternative Lending Market Share by Finance Models and End-User Segments (%), 2025

Figure 93: South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 94: South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 95: South Korea Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 96: South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 97: South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 98: South Korea Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 99: Alternative Lending Market Share by Retail Loan Purpose / Use Case (%), 2025

Figure 100: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 101: Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 102: Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 103: Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 104: Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 105: Payroll Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 106: Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 107: Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 108: Home Improvement - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 109: Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 110: Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 111: Education/Student Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 112: Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 113: Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 114: Point of Sale Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 115: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 116: Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 117: Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 118: Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 119: Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 120: Medical Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 121: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 122: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 123: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 124: South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by SME/MSME Loan Purpose / Use Case (%), 2025

Figure 125: Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 126: Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 127: Lines of Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 128: Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 129: Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 130: Merchant Cash Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 131: Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 132: Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 133: Invoice Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 134: Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 135: Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 136: Revenue Financing - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 137: Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 138: Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics (Thousands), 2020-2029

Figure 139: Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics (US$), 2020-2029

Figure 140: South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Payment Instrument (%), 2025

Figure 141: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 142: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 143: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 144: South Korea Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Other - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 145: South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by P2P Marketplace across Payment Instruments (%), 2025

Figure 146: P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 147: P2P Marketplace across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 148: P2P Marketplace across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 149: P2P Marketplace across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 150: South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Balance Sheet across Payment Instruments (%), 2025

Figure 151: Balance Sheet across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 152: Balance Sheet across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 153: Balance Sheet across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 154: Balance Sheet across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 155: Alternative Lending Market Share by Invoice Trading across Payment Instruments (%), 2025

Figure 156: Invoice Trading across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 157: Invoice Trading across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 158: Invoice Trading across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 159: Invoice Trading across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 160: South Korea Alternative Lending Market Share by Real Estate Crowdfunding across Payment Instruments (%), 2025

Figure 161: Real Estate Crowdfunding across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 162: Real Estate Crowdfunding across - Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 163: Real Estate Crowdfunding across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 164: Real Estate Crowdfunding across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 165: Alternative Lending Market Share by Other Finance Models across Payment Instruments (%), 2025

Figure 166: Other Finance Models across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 167: Other Finance Models across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 168: Other Finance Models across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 169: Other Finance Models across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 170: South Korea Alternative Lending by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 171: South Korea Alternative Lending by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 172: South Korea Alternative Lending by Gender (%), 2025

Figure 173: South Korea Alternative Lending by Delinquency Rate (%), 2025





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