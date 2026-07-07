Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in the UAE - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has solidified its status as the premier green data center hub in the Middle East, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi spearheading the advancement in sustainable infrastructure. The UAE green data center market is currently valued at USD 24.01 million and is projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030, growing at a strong double-digit CAGR. This highlights the Emirates' commitment to serving as a renewable-powered digital gateway, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Vision 2021 sustainability mandates.

The remarkable growth is driven by several unique competitive advantages:

Moro Hub's over 100 MW solar-powered facility at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park sets regional benchmarks. The UAE's strategic position as a connectivity hub between Asia, Africa, and Europe, coupled with generous government incentives promoting sustainable data storage, significantly accelerates the momentum. Furthermore, the UAE aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30-31% by 2030, stimulating regulatory reforms for green infrastructure investments.

Drivers:

Government Sustainability Mandates & Green Incentives: The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy and Vision 2021 furnish comprehensive incentives for green data center adoption, fostering private sector investment toward sustainable data storage solutions.

Nuclear-Powered Baseload Energy & Solar Integration: Abu Dhabi's nuclear facilities provide carbon-free baseload power. Vast solar initiatives arm operators with a diverse energy portfolio, synergizing reliability with unmatched sustainability.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions: Companies across sectors prioritize green-certified facilities to fulfill sustainability and ESG goals, striving for Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.5 with advanced technologies and renewable integration.

Challenges:

Land Scarcity & Escalating Costs: Rising land costs near Expo City and Dubai Silicon Oasis compel developers toward vertical layouts, while competition for prime locations challenges operators to maintain optimal positioning.

Regulatory Complexity & Compliance: New mandates push operators towards innovative cooling solutions and renewable integrations, adding layers of complexity to facility design and operations.

Talent Pipeline Development: The growth in AI-optimized infrastructure and renewable energy requires significant investment in advanced training and international talent recruitment.

Key highlights within the sector include:

Hyperscale green facilities exhibit exceptional growth, expanding from USD 310 million in 2024 to USD 1.70 billion by 2030, with a 33-34.94% CAGR. Notable is the integration of nuclear energy, achieving spectacular growth and positioning the UAE as a global leader in combining renewable energy sources for 24/7 carbon-free operations.

The strategic investment in prefabricated modular data centers is revolutionizing timelines, compressing construction schedules while maintaining high sustainability standards. Mega-scale renewable facilities, such as Moro Hub's solar-powered center, demonstrate strong growth, becoming benchmarks for renewable operations in challenging desert environments.

The UAE continues to evolve as a site of innovation, combining multivariate renewable systems and advancing in solar power leadership to optimize clean energy portfolios for grid independence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By UAE

12.1. Key Points

12.2. UAE

12.2.1. Dubai

12.2.2. Abu Dhabi

12.2.3. Fujairah



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Recent Developments

13.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.2. New Product Developments

13.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Khazna Data Centers

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Recent Developments

14.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Recent Developments

14.3. Pacific Controls

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Recent Developments

14.4. Google Cloud

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Recent Developments

14.5. Gulf Data Hub

14.5.1. Company Overview

14.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.6. Moro Hub

14.6.1. Company Overview

14.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1. Glossary of Terms

15.2. Abbreviations





Companies Featured

Khazna Data Centers

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Pacific Controls

Google Cloud

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atts34

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