Exponential Growth Forecast in AI Cognitive Computing Market: From $45.5 Billion in 2025 to $157.26 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in cognitive computing market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $45.5 billion in 2025 to $58.22 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 28%. This growth is fueled by early AI adoption in enterprises, predictive analytics demand, cloud-based deployments, and enhanced customer experience management. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $157.26 billion, driven by AI-driven decision support systems, NLP applications, and process automation. Trends include increasing machine learning-based cognitive systems and natural language processing applications, as well as predictive analytics integration, decision support systems, and risk detection.

The demand for personalized customer experiences is a significant market driver, with AI in cognitive computing enabling real-time, tailored interactions. A report by SAP SE states that 64% of U.S. shoppers recognized enhanced retail experiences through AI by 2024, highlights the substantial growth in consumer appreciation. AI facilitates personalization using advanced data analytics, machine learning, and contextual reasoning, consequently expanding the market.

Leading companies in the market are innovating platforms like agentic intelligence platforms to bolster autonomous decision-making and provide enterprise-level intelligence solutions. VERSES AI Inc. launched Genius in February 2025, designed for creating autonomous intelligent agents capable of domain-specific reasoning. It offers a low-code model editor, robust APIs, and a developer portal for applications in sectors like autonomous vehicle safety, fraud detection, and financial risk modeling.

Infosys Limited partnered with Cognition AI Inc. in January 2026 to accelerate AI integration for global enterprises, leveraging Cognition's AI engineering strengths with Infosys's AI services to improve software development, upgrade legacy systems, and bolster productivity. Cognition AI develops autonomous AI software agents to automate engineering activities.

Major market players include Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Technologies, and IBM, among others. In 2025, North America led the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India prominently contributing to market expansion.

The market encompasses revenue from AI solutions such as computer vision, data annotation, and speech recognition, offered both independently and within comprehensive service packages. Tariffs on AI hardware and analytics software pose challenges by increasing costs but also drive local innovation and development in AI technology.

Overall, the AI in cognitive computing market research report offers critical insights into global industry developments, regional market shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends, providing a comprehensive understanding of the industry's current and future landscape.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Cognitive Computing Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior leaders looking to assess an evolving market. It offers insights into the factors driving robust growth in the AI cognitive computing sector for the next decade and beyond.

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Description:

The report delves into the fastest-growing markets in AI cognitive computing, examining their relationship to larger economic and demographic landscapes, and the forces shaping future market dynamics such as technological advances, regulatory transitions, and shifting consumer preferences.

Covering market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscapes, and more, it provides a historic and future outlook by geography. Key sections include:

Market Characteristics: Overview with key product offerings and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive view including a competitor list at each supply chain level.

Trends and Strategies: Focus on emerging technologies and sustainability initiatives.

Regulatory Landscape: Overview of frameworks, incentives, and investment flows.

Market Size and Forecasts: Evaluation based on current influential factors like AI advancements and economic variables.

TAM and Market Scoring: Strategic insights derived from a quantitative scoring framework.

Regional Breakdown: Analytical evaluation of market dynamics across geographies.

Competitive Landscape: Market shares and leading company evaluations.

Report Scope

Coverage by Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, and End-Use sectors further branches into Solution and Service subsegments. Companies like Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and others are noted for shaping the industry.

Geographical Scope:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data & Sourcing: Data ratios, GDP relationships, and market segmentations are exhaustively detailed with sourcing via end notes.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $58.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $157.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Machine Learning-Based Cognitive Systems

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Natural Language Processing Applications

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Predictive Analytics Tools

4.2.4 Expansion of Decision Support Systems in Enterprises

4.2.5 Rising Focus on Process Automation and Risk Detection



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4 Manufacturing

5.5 Information Technology and Telecommunications



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solutions, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automated Reasoning, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Information Retrieval

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud-Based

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Analytics, Decision Support Systems, Customer Experience Management, Risk and Fraud Detection, Process Automation

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Education, Energy and Utilities

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware Platforms, Software Platforms, Application Software, Deployment Software, Data Integration Software, Security Software, Analytics Software

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Implementation Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training and Education Services, Advisory Services, Customization Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Alibaba Cloud Computing Co.; Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Snowflake Inc., UiPath Inc., Anthropic PBC, Automation Anywhere Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., OpenAI L.P.



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market



42. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Cognitive Computing market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Cloud Computing Co.

Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Anthropic PBC

Automation Anywhere Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

H2O.ai Inc.

OpenAI L.P.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg80nq

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