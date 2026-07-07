Exponential Growth Forecast in AI Cognitive Computing Market: From $45.5 Billion in 2025 to $157.26 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI) in cognitive computing market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $45.5 billion in 2025 to $58.22 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 28%. This growth is fueled by early AI adoption in enterprises, predictive analytics demand, cloud-based deployments, and enhanced customer experience management. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $157.26 billion, driven by AI-driven decision support systems, NLP applications, and process automation. Trends include increasing machine learning-based cognitive systems and natural language processing applications, as well as predictive analytics integration, decision support systems, and risk detection.
The demand for personalized customer experiences is a significant market driver, with AI in cognitive computing enabling real-time, tailored interactions. A report by SAP SE states that 64% of U.S. shoppers recognized enhanced retail experiences through AI by 2024, highlights the substantial growth in consumer appreciation. AI facilitates personalization using advanced data analytics, machine learning, and contextual reasoning, consequently expanding the market.
Leading companies in the market are innovating platforms like agentic intelligence platforms to bolster autonomous decision-making and provide enterprise-level intelligence solutions. VERSES AI Inc. launched Genius in February 2025, designed for creating autonomous intelligent agents capable of domain-specific reasoning. It offers a low-code model editor, robust APIs, and a developer portal for applications in sectors like autonomous vehicle safety, fraud detection, and financial risk modeling.
Infosys Limited partnered with Cognition AI Inc. in January 2026 to accelerate AI integration for global enterprises, leveraging Cognition's AI engineering strengths with Infosys's AI services to improve software development, upgrade legacy systems, and bolster productivity. Cognition AI develops autonomous AI software agents to automate engineering activities.
Major market players include Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Technologies, and IBM, among others. In 2025, North America led the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India prominently contributing to market expansion.
The market encompasses revenue from AI solutions such as computer vision, data annotation, and speech recognition, offered both independently and within comprehensive service packages. Tariffs on AI hardware and analytics software pose challenges by increasing costs but also drive local innovation and development in AI technology.
Overall, the AI in cognitive computing market research report offers critical insights into global industry developments, regional market shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends, providing a comprehensive understanding of the industry's current and future landscape.
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Cognitive Computing Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior leaders looking to assess an evolving market. It offers insights into the factors driving robust growth in the AI cognitive computing sector for the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
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- Gain competitive advantages using forecast data and market-shaping trends.
- Analyze customer preferences through end-user assessments.
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- Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness through scoring frameworks.
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Description:
The report delves into the fastest-growing markets in AI cognitive computing, examining their relationship to larger economic and demographic landscapes, and the forces shaping future market dynamics such as technological advances, regulatory transitions, and shifting consumer preferences.
Covering market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscapes, and more, it provides a historic and future outlook by geography. Key sections include:
- Market Characteristics: Overview with key product offerings and innovation trends.
- Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive view including a competitor list at each supply chain level.
- Trends and Strategies: Focus on emerging technologies and sustainability initiatives.
- Regulatory Landscape: Overview of frameworks, incentives, and investment flows.
- Market Size and Forecasts: Evaluation based on current influential factors like AI advancements and economic variables.
- TAM and Market Scoring: Strategic insights derived from a quantitative scoring framework.
- Regional Breakdown: Analytical evaluation of market dynamics across geographies.
- Competitive Landscape: Market shares and leading company evaluations.
Report Scope
Coverage by Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, and End-Use sectors further branches into Solution and Service subsegments. Companies like Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and others are noted for shaping the industry.
Geographical Scope:
- Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
Data & Sourcing: Data ratios, GDP relationships, and market segmentations are exhaustively detailed with sourcing via end notes.
Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Updates
- Customization Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$58.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$157.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Machine Learning-Based Cognitive Systems
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Natural Language Processing Applications
4.2.3 Growing Integration of Predictive Analytics Tools
4.2.4 Expansion of Decision Support Systems in Enterprises
4.2.5 Rising Focus on Process Automation and Risk Detection
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Healthcare
5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
5.3 Retail and E-Commerce
5.4 Manufacturing
5.5 Information Technology and Telecommunications
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Solutions, Services
9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Automated Reasoning, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Information Retrieval
9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
on-Premises, Cloud-Based
9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Predictive Analytics, Decision Support Systems, Customer Experience Management, Risk and Fraud Detection, Process Automation
9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Education, Energy and Utilities
9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Hardware Platforms, Software Platforms, Application Software, Deployment Software, Data Integration Software, Security Software, Analytics Software
9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Implementation Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training and Education Services, Advisory Services, Customization Services
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Alibaba Cloud Computing Co.; Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Snowflake Inc., UiPath Inc., Anthropic PBC, Automation Anywhere Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., OpenAI L.P.
39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Upcoming Startups in the Market
41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market
42. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
42.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
42.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
42.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cognitive Computing Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
42.3.2. Competitor Strategies
43. Appendix
43.1. Abbreviations
43.2. Currencies
43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
43.4. Research Inquiries
43.5. About the Analyst
43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Cognitive Computing market report include:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Alibaba Cloud Computing Co.
- Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.
- Snowflake Inc.
- UiPath Inc.
- Anthropic PBC
- Automation Anywhere Inc.
- DataRobot Inc.
- H2O.ai Inc.
- OpenAI L.P.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg80nq
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