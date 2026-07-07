AI in Trusted Computing Market to Surge: Expected Growth to $15.47 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Trusted Computing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in trusted computing market is witnessing remarkable growth, with projections indicating a significant rise from $5.79 billion in 2025 to $15.47 billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 21.8%. This surge is attributed to the rising adoption of AI for threat detection, increasing deployment of cloud-based computing, and growing demand for secure platforms. The market benefits from trends such as the integration of secure boot and confidential computing, alongside growing managed security services and real-time anomaly monitoring.

The increasing sophistication of cybersecurity threats dramatically influences market expansion. AI in trusted computing plays a pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity by autonomously monitoring systems, predicting potential breaches, and validating trusted operations. For instance, according to the Australian Signals Directorate, there was a 16% increase in cyber events reported in 2024-25, underscoring the need for robust AI security solutions.

Leading companies in the sector are focusing on innovative solutions such as confidential computing, which secures data even in untrusted environments. A notable collaboration between Fortanix Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. introduced secure AI solutions for confidential computing, vital for sectors like finance and healthcare. Additionally, Veeam Software Group's acquisition of Securiti AI further emphasizes the industry's shift towards integrated data security and AI trust.

Prominent players in this space include Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., and NVIDIA Corporation, among others. The market is characterized by services such as security assessment, AI model validation, threat monitoring, and secure data management, with sales encompassing trusted platform modules, secure processors, and cryptographic accelerators.

North America leads the AI in trusted computing market, though Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. The sector's expansion is partly fueled by tariffs on imported hardware, encouraging domestic production and innovation in cost-effective AI computing solutions.

The comprehensive landscape of the AI in trusted computing market, detailed in recent research reports, offers crucial insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and potential opportunities. This analysis provides a thorough understanding of the industry's current and future scenarios, essential for stakeholders aiming to excel in this dynamic market.

The "Artificial Intelligence in Trusted Computing Market Global Report 2026" presents crucial data for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the market landscape effectively. This report targets the AI in trusted computing market experiencing substantial growth, shedding light on upcoming trends expected to influence the market over the forthcoming decade and beyond.

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Description:

The report explores several pivotal questions, such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing AI in trusted computing markets, understanding market relationships with global economies, demographics, and adjacent markets, and recognizing forces like technological upheavals, regulatory transitions, and evolving consumer preferences that will influence market direction.

Key features of the report include:

Comprehensive market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, TAM, MAS, competitive landscapes, market shares, and strategic insights.

Historical and projected market growth analysis across various geographies.

Insightful trends and strategies indicating market evolution and emergent tech trends such as digital transformation and AI advancements.

Regulatory and investment landscapes informed by policies, flow trends, and initiatives shaping industry growth and innovation.

Quantitative and comparative analyses for market potential, growth opportunities, and strategic foresight.

Report Scope: Markets Covered:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Data Security, Secure Authentication, Trusted Platform Module, Secure Boot, Confidential Computing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Hardware: Trusted Platform Modules, Secure Processors, Cryptographic Modules, Neural Network Accelerators

By Software: Threat Detection Software, Anomaly Monitoring Software, Data Protection Software, Governance, and Compliance Software

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., among others. Geographical Coverage:

This report provides detailed coverage of economies ranging from Australia and Brazil to the UK and USA, extending across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and more, examining critical growth markets like Taiwan amid global supply chain realignments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Trusted Platform Modules

4.2.2 Rising Demand for AI-Enabled Threat Detection Software

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Secure Boot and Confidential Computing

4.2.4 Expansion of Managed Security and Consulting Services

4.2.5 Rising Focus on Real-Time Anomaly Monitoring and Compliance



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Government

5.4 Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications

5.5 Manufacturing



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Security, Secure Authentication, Trusted Platform Module, Secure Boot, Confidential Computing, Other Applications

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Trusted Platform Modules, Secure Processors, Cryptographic Modules, Neural Network Accelerators

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Threat Detection Software, Anomaly Monitoring Software, Data Protection Software, Governance and Compliance Software

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Managed Security Services, Consulting and Implementation Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Training and Support Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Dell Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Limited, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Thales S.A., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc.



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market



42. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Trusted Computing Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Trusted Computing market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NVIDIA Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Thales S.A.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuvmrj

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