Booming Generative AI Market Forecast: From $0.69 to $2.92 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in software development lifecycle market has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from $0.69 billion in 2025 to an estimated $0.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.6%. This growth stems from the increased adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies, the rising complexity of software systems, and the demand for expeditious release cycles. Furthermore, cloud-native application development and early use of automation tools have contributed significantly to this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge to $2.92 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.2%. This growth is driven by rising investments in AI-powered platforms, demand for secure applications, expansion in continuous integration automation, and a heightened focus on developer productivity. Key trends include the adoption of AI-based code generation tools, automated testing, AI-driven refactoring, and integration of generative AI in DevOps pipelines, all underscoring an emphasis on software quality and reliability.

The drive towards automation is a pivotal force behind the market's expansion. Automation enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, minimizes errors, and boosts productivity by streamlining repetitive tasks like code generation, testing, and optimization. For instance, a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in November 2024 noted a significant rise in enterprise AI adoption, with EU27 firms seeing an increase in post-Gen AI adoption from 4% in 2022-2023 to 28%.

Innovation in the sector is vibrant, with key players striving to enhance software security and drive growth through AI-powered solutions. In June 2023, Harness Inc. launched AIDA, an AI Development Assistant that helps developers by autonomously generating code snippets, resolving build failures, and managing cloud costs. This underscores the crucial role of AI in boosting efficiency and productivity across the development lifecycle.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the landscape, as evidenced by Databricks Inc.'s acquisition of MosaicML in July 2023 for approximately $1.3 billion. This acquisition aims to broaden access to generative AI, empowering organizations to utilize proprietary data for developing secure AI models, positioning Databricks as a leader in the space.

Major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Atlassian Corporation Plc, GitHub Inc., and others. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regional challenges, such as tariffs impacting costs of imported cloud services and hardware, are being met with increased regional investments and innovative tools to mitigate costs.

The generative AI in software development lifecycle market report provides comprehensive insights, including market size, competitive analysis, and trends, delivering a holistic understanding of the industry. As generative AI continues to integrate across various stages of development, the emphasis remains on accelerating cycles, minimizing manual input, and creating robust, reliable software solutions.

The "Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Global Report 2026" is a pivotal resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing crucial insights into the rapidly evolving market of generative AI within software development life cycles. This comprehensive report presents a forward-looking perspective on market trends expected to influence the sector over the next decade and beyond, offering valuable guidance on market strategies and investment opportunities.

Key reasons to invest in this report include the ability to gain a thorough global perspective, with coverage across 16 geographies. The report allows stakeholders to assess the implications of significant macro factors such as geopolitical unrest, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rates, and regulatory changes. By leveraging deep insights, businesses can craft effective regional and country-specific strategies, identify lucrative growth segments, and outperform competitors through a nuanced understanding of market drivers and trends.

Moreover, the report offers an in-depth examination of customer needs based on end-user analysis, enabling companies to benchmark their performance against key competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength. It evaluates the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness to gauge market potential, ensuring high-quality data and analysis consistency for presentations and strategic planning.

The report explores burgeoning markets and their relationship with broader economic, demographic, and sectoral trends. It looks at forces like technological disruption, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences that will shape the future of the generative AI market in the software development lifecycle. It meticulously details market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and regional distribution, alongside forecasts that account for technological advancements, geopolitical issues, and economic factors.

Notably, the report includes comprehensive supply chain analysis, outlining the entire value chain and providing competitor insights at various levels. The emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and automation are examined, with strategies suggested to capitalize on these advancements.

The regulatory landscape analysis covers critical frameworks and policies impacting the market, alongside investment trends and incentives that drive industry innovation. Detailed market size analysis, historical and forecast data, and competitive landscape assessments illuminate market dynamics, offering an extensive view of the sector's positioning and future trajectory.

The report's market scope covers various segments by component, deployment mode, application, and end-user, reflecting the diverse applications of generative AI in software development. It also outlines major companies in the industry, including Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Atlassian, GitHub, and more, offering insights into competitive positioning and strategic initiatives.

This report serves as an authoritative guide for professionals eager to harness the opportunities in the generative AI market within the software development lifecycle, poised for significant growth across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Based Code Generation Tools

4.2.2 Rising Use of Automated Testing and Qa Solutions

4.2.3 Expansion of AI-Driven Code Refactoring Practices

4.2.4 Growing Integration of Generative AI in Devops Pipelines

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Software Quality and Reliability



5. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Software Development Companies

5.2 It Service Providers

5.3 Enterprise Technology Firms

5.4 Cloud Service Providers

5.5 Devops Platform Vendors



6. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solutions, Services

9.2. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud-Based

9.3. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Code Generation, Code Optimization, Bug Detection, Testing and Quality Assurance, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software Engineers or DevOps Professionals, Security Professionals or SecOps

9.5. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Code Generation Solutions, Automated Testing Solutions, Code Refactoring Solutions, Bug Detection and Fixing Solutions, Code Review and Quality Assurance Solutions, Continuous Integration or Continuous Deployment (CI or CD) Solutions, DevOps Automation Solutions, AI-Powered Documentation Solutions, Other Generative AI Solutions

9.6. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, System Integration Services, AI Model Training and Fine-Tuning Services, Customization and Development Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Other Services



10. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. IBM Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Atlassian Corporation Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. GitHub Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Harness Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

CloudBees Inc., Hugging Face Inc., Replit, Tabnine Ltd., DeepCode (Snyk), Sourcegraph, Codota, Kite (programming assistant), OpenAI, GitLab Inc., AppSmith, Codeium, Codenjoy, CodeStream, PolyCoder



39. Global Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market



41. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Atlassian Corporation Plc

GitHub Inc.

Harness Inc.

CloudBees Inc.

Hugging Face Inc.

Replit

Tabnine Ltd.

DeepCode (Snyk)

Sourcegraph

Codota

Kite (programming assistant)?

OpenAI

GitLab Inc.

AppSmith

Codeium

Codenjoy

CodeStream

PolyCoder

MutableAI

Diffblue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlmpx3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment