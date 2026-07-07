Exponential Growth: Generative AI in Customer Services Market to Surge from $0.66 Billion in 2025 to $1.95 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Customer Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in customer services market is witnessing remarkable growth, with market size projected to expand from $0.66 billion in 2025 to $0.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 27.9%. This surge is fueled by the evolution of call centers, initial chatbot deployments, and widespread adoption of NLP technologies. The increasing demand for round-the-clock customer support, coupled with the growth of IT and telecommunications sectors, also contributes significantly to this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $1.95 billion by 2030 at a 23.5% CAGR. Key drivers include the integration of generative AI into CRM platforms, heightened customer expectations for immediacy, adoption of hybrid cloud AI solutions, and the deployment of AI for personalized customer recommendations. Progressive trends such as AI-driven self-service, predictive customer interaction analytics, and real-time sentiment detection are poised to redefine the industry landscape.

The travel and hospitality sector serves as a significant catalyst for the market, leveraging AI to deliver tailored, efficient services. AI is becoming instrumental in enhancing customer experience in this sector, which is evidenced by the prediction that AI chatbots will handle 85% of customer interactions in hotels by 2025. This increasing adoption of AI in travel and hospitality is fostering substantial market growth.

Leading enterprises are pioneering automation technologies to revolutionize customer interaction. For instance, in April 2023, Ada launched a generative AI-driven customer service suite aimed at enhancing personalized experiences. Similarly, Ramp's acquisition of Cohere.io in June 2023 underscores a commitment to bolstering AI capabilities, particularly in automating customer support ticket responses with large language models.

Prominent companies in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and IBM, among others. Notably, North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. This sector's growth is challenged by tariffs that increase costs for key AI hardware, particularly impacting Asia-Pacific tech hubs, yet these challenges are also driving investment in local infrastructure and fostering hybrid cloud solutions.

The generative AI in customer services market report offers comprehensive insights, exploring market statistics, competitor shares, and detailed segments, while highlighting trends and opportunities. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future scenarios, equipping businesses with the data needed to thrive. Generative AI technologies in customer services enhance efficiency and scalability, spanning applications from chatbots to personalized recommendations.

This expansive market encompasses revenues from automated responses, personalized recommendations, sentiment analysis, and fraud detection. The value reflects the goods and services sold, encapsulating a wide range of technological applications across sectors such as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, and healthcare.

The Generative AI in Customer Services Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This report provides vital insights into the burgeoning market of generative AI within customer services, forecasting trends that will shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with this comprehensive report covering 16 key geographies.

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Pinpoint investment growth segments.

Use forecast data to outperform your competitors and understand market drivers.

Gain insights from end-user analysis for better customer understanding.

Benchmark performance against major competitors focusing on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Analyse total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for market potential assessment.

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Receive updated data with an accompanying Excel sheet for straightforward data extraction and analysis, also in an interactive dashboard format.

Description:

Explore the fastest-growing markets for generative AI in customer services and understand their link to broader economic trends, demographic factors, and neighboring markets. This global report delves into market characteristics, size, growth forecasts, and segmentation by geography. It considers technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences impacting future market dynamics.

Market Characteristics: Definitions, explanations, and analysis of key products, services, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive overview, raw materials, supplier evaluation, and competitive landscape.

Trends and Strategies: Insights into digital transformation, AI innovations, and sustainability.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks and major investment trends.

Market Size: Assessment based on historical growth and future forecasts, with a focus on AI and automation advancements.

TAM Analysis: Comparison with current market size and strategic insights for growth opportunities.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluation based on growth potential, competition, and strategic fit.

Geographical Analysis: Expanded coverage includes newly significant regions, reflecting global supply chain shifts.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed competitive analysis, market shares, and significant financial transactions.

Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluation of leading companies using parameters like market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid By Application: Chatbots, Virtual Assistants, Personalized Recommendations, Sentiment Analysis

By Industry: Retail, BFSI, IT, Telecommunications, Travel, Hospitality, Healthcare

Subsegments:

Cloud-Based: Public, Private, Multi-Cloud

On-Premise: Single, Multi-Enterprise Deployment

Hybrid: Cloud-Integrated, Multi-Cloud Hybrid Models



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Driven Self-Service Solutions

4.2.2 Predictive Customer Interaction Analytics

4.2.3 Automated Multi-Channel Support

4.2.4 Conversational Workflow Optimization

4.2.5 Real-Time Sentiment and Emotion Detection



5. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Retail Enterprises

5.2 Bfsi Companies

5.3 It and Telecommunications Firms

5.4 Travel and Hospitality Companies

5.5 Healthcare Providers



6. Generative AI in Customer Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Customer Services PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud Based, on Premise, Hybrid

9.2. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Chatbot, Virtual Assistants, Personalized Recommendations, Sentiment Analysis, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Retail, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Other Industries

9.4. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud Based, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Multi-Cloud

9.5. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of on Premise, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Single Enterprise Deployment, Multi-Enterprise Deployment

9.6. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hybrid, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Integrated on-Premise Solutions, Multi-Cloud Hybrid Models, Cloud and on-Premise Integration Solutions



10. Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Customer Services Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Customer Services Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Customer Services Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Customer Services Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Customer Services Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Customer Services Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Customer Services Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Customer Services Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Customer Services Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Customer Services Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Customer Services Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Customer Services Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Customer Services Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Customer Services Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Customer Services Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Customer Services Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Customer Services Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Customer Services Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Customer Services Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Customer Services Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Customer Services Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Customer Services Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Customer Services Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Customer Services Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Customer Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Customer Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Customer Services Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon.com Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Customer Services Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

SAP SE, salesforce.com inc., Twilio Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Zendesk Inc., Verint Systems Inc., LivePerson Inc., Intercom Inc., Adastra Corporation, Boost.AI aS, Haptik Inc., Helpshift Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Cognigy Inc., DigitalGenius Corporation



39. Global Generative AI in Customer Services Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Customer Services Market



41. Generative AI in Customer Services Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Customer Services Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Customer Services Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Customer Services Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Customer Services market report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

salesforce.com inc.

Twilio Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

LivePerson Inc.

Intercom Inc.

Adastra Corporation

Boost.AI AS

Haptik Inc.

Helpshift Inc.

Rasa Technologies Inc.

Cognigy Inc.

DigitalGenius Corporation

SmartAction LLC

Solvvy Inc.

ObserveAI Inc.

Pypestream Inc.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0ac0w

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