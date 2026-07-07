Explosive Growth in Generative AI: Design Market Forecasts a CAGR of 31.4% from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in design market is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to increase from $1.11 billion in 2025 to $1.52 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 37.5%. This trend is driven by advancements in CAD software, early adoption of AI tools in graphic design, and demand for rapid prototyping. Architectural visualization and expansion in fashion and interior design software also significantly contribute to this growth.

Forecasts indicate further exponential growth, with the market expected to reach $4.54 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.4%. This surge is attributed to the integration of AI in product lifecycle management, increasing demand for cloud-based design collaboration, and the adoption of AI-driven customization across various fields. Trends such as AI-powered design automation and real-time collaborative tools are reshaping the industry landscape.

AI applications, particularly in generative AI, are propelling this market's evolution. Generative AI leverages algorithms to autonomously create innovative designs, optimizing traditional workflows in architecture, fashion, and product design. The growing complexity and capabilities of AI are encouraging industries to adopt these applications, fueling market expansion. According to a November 2023 report by the U.S. Census Bureau, AI adoption in the construction sector was 1.2%, with expectations to rise to 2% shortly, underscoring the realm's growth potential.

Industry leaders are focusing on enhancing their AI capabilities to drive revenue, with advancements in data analysis and machine learning offering tailored design solutions. Altair Engineering Inc. exemplifies this trend by upgrading its AI platform, Altair RapidMiner, to include features like auto-clustering and expanded coding capabilities. These enhancements enable designers to develop visually engaging and user-friendly dashboards efficiently.

The merger and acquisition activity is vibrant, with OpenAI Inc. acquiring Global Illumination Inc. in August 2023. This strategic move is set to enrich OpenAI's resources for exploring AI-generated media and culture, signaling increased investment in AI design solutions.

Key players in the market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Autodesk Inc., and many others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report spans regions like Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany, among others.

The market faces challenges like tariffs, increasing costs for imported AI hardware. Yet, these pressures are spurring local software development and cloud solution investments, reducing reliance on global imports.

Comprehensive market research provides critical insights into trends, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities, offering a holistic view of the generative AI in design industry. By harnessing AI for design, businesses aim to augment creativity, streamline processes, and deliver innovative, user-centric solutions across diverse design domains.

The "Generative AI in Design Market Global Report 2026" offers critical insights that strategists, marketers, and senior management need to evaluate this rapidly evolving market. The report, which covers 16 geographies, provides a comprehensive guide to key trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with the most comprehensive report covering various geographies.

Assess the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify investment-worthy growth segments.

Leverage forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors.

Access end-user analysis to better understand customer demographics.

Benchmark against key competitors considering market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring to assess potential.

Use reliable data and analysis for presentations.

Receive report updates with the latest data in Excel for easy data extraction and analysis.

Description

The report addresses vital questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in design, its relation to the economy, and the forces that will shape it, such as technological advancements and regulatory changes. It covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, and more, tracing historical and forecast growth by geography.

Market characteristics detail the market's scope, products, and innovations.

Supply chain analysis provides insight into raw materials, resources, and competitor analysis.

Updated trends and strategies highlight digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory and investment landscape outlines key regulatory frameworks and investment flows.

Market size forecasts consider factors like technological advances, geopolitical conflicts, and economic variations.

TAM analysis and market attractiveness scoring offer strategic growth opportunities and insights.

Segmentations detail sub-market divisions.

Regional breakdowns compare market growth across geographies.

The competitive landscape evaluates market shares and key financial deals shaping the industry.

Company scoring matrix ranks leading companies on multiple metrics, including innovation.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud. Application: Product Design; Graphic Design; Interior Design; Fashion Design; Architecture. End-Users: Large Enterprises; SMEs; Individual Users.

Subsegments: On-Premise: Self-Hosted Design Solutions; Secure, Localized Design Processing. Cloud: SaaS-Based Platforms; Scalable Cloud Infrastructure.

Companies Mentioned: Alphabet Inc.; Microsoft; NVIDIA; Adobe; Dassault Systemes; Autodesk; and others.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.

Time Series: Five-year historical data and forecasts for the next decade.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data, competitor market share, market segments.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Design Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Design Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Design Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Powered Design Automation

4.2.2 Generative Design Optimization

4.2.3 Real-Time Collaborative Design Tools

4.2.4 Automated Style and Theme Generation

4.2.5 Parametric and Adaptive Design Solutions



5. Generative AI in Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Large Enterprises

5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

5.3 Individual Designers

5.4 Architecture Firms

5.5 Design Studios



6. Generative AI in Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Design Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud

9.2. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Product Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Fashion Design, Architecture

9.3. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Individual Users

9.4. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premise, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Self-Hosted Design Solutions, on-Premise AI Design Software, Secure, Localized Design Processing

9.5. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Saas-Based Design Platforms, Cloud-Hosted Generative AI Tools, Scalable Cloud Infrastructure for Design



10. Generative AI in Design Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Design Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Design Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Design Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Design Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Design Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Design Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Design Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Design Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Design Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Design Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Design Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Design Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Design Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Design Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Design Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Design Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Design Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Design Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Design Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Design Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Design Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Design Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Design Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Design Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Design Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Design Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Design Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Adobe Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Dassault Systemes SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Ansys Inc., PTC Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Anthropic AI, Altair Engineering Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, OpenAI Inc., Jasper Technologies Inc., Hugging Face Inc., Chaos Group, Vectorworks Inc., Onshape Inc., Stability AI LLC



39. Global Generative AI in Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Design Market



41. Generative AI in Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Design market report include:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Ansys Inc.

PTC Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Anthropic AI

Altair Engineering Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Limited

OpenAI Inc.

Jasper Technologies Inc.

Hugging Face Inc.

Chaos Group

Vectorworks Inc.

Onshape Inc.

Stability AI LLC

Midjourney Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz8hch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment