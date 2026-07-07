Generative AI in Movies Market Poised for Rapid Growth with a 20.1% CAGR: Forecast to Hit $1.03 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Movies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in movies market size has surged significantly, with an expected trajectory from $0.4 billion in 2025 to $0.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.9%. This upswing is primarily due to increased adoption of digital filmmaking tools, demand for high-quality visual effects, and the influence of streaming platforms. The advancement of machine learning for creative applications also plays a crucial role. As projections extend, the market is poised to reach $1.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%. This growth is driven by the integration of generative AI in VR/AR experiences, personalized movie recommendations, and AI-driven creative assistance tools.

Consumer entertainment spending is a key catalyst for this market expansion. The rising consumer inclination towards entertainment activities is reflected in the increase in movie ticket sales and box office revenues, with remarkable growth between 2022 and 2023 as per The Numbers' analysis. This trend is propelling the utilization of generative AI tools in automating repetitive production tasks, thus enabling efficiency and creativity in filmmaking.

Prominent companies are at the forefront of revolutionizing content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Innovations such as text-to-video AI solutions are enhancing efficiency in filmmaking processes. For instance, Runway AI, Inc. introduced Gen-1 and Gen-2 AI tools, offering video-to-video and text-to-video capabilities to transform video content creation, leveraging AI algorithms for dynamic visual representation.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In April 2023, VideoVerse acquired Reely.AI to bolster its AI-driven content creation solutions within the gaming and esports sectors, demonstrating the strategic importance of AI in enhancing content distribution capabilities.

Major players in the generative AI in movies market include Sony Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., and several others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead growth in the coming years. This landscape is influenced by regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Europe, along with key countries such as the USA, China, and India.

However, tariffs have posed challenges by inflating costs and limiting access to essential AI hardware, impacting AI-driven filmmaking processes particularly in key regions. On the flip side, they also encourage innovation in domestic production of AI tools, fostering advancements in cost-efficient movie creation technologies.

The comprehensive market research provides an in-depth analysis of market size, regional shares, competition, and trends, essential for thriving in the generative AI in movies industry. Generative AI is reshaping various filmmaking aspects such as scriptwriting and visual effects, with distinct categories spanning content generation, budget optimization, and audience engagement among others. This comprehensive approach reflects a commitment to enhancing creative processes and shaping the cinema of the future.

Generative AI is revolutionizing the movies market, experiencing remarkable growth and offering unprecedented opportunities for strategists and marketers alike. The Generative AI In Movies Market Global Report 2026 is essential for understanding the impactful trends in the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Leverage market forecasts and trend analyses to outpace competitors.

Understand consumer behavior via end-user analyses.

Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share and innovation.

Measure market potential through total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scores.

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Description

The report investigates where generative AI in movies is gaining the most momentum and how different economic, demographic, and market dynamics correlate. Key forces like technological disruption and regulatory transformations are analyzed for their market impacts.

Market characteristics cover core features and service offerings, emphasizing differentiation and trends in innovation.

Supply chain analysis evaluates key raw materials and competitor frameworks throughout the value chain.

Updated trends highlight emerging technologies and strategic insights for maintaining market positions.

Examine regulatory influences alongside significant investment streams fueling growth and innovation.

Market size analysis, including historical, current, and forecasted growth comparisons.

Key factors affecting the market are technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and economic variables.

Total addressable market (TAM) analysis provides strategic insights and identifies growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness is quantitatively scored, offering interpretive insights for strategic decision-making.

Segmentation breaks down the market into relevant sub-sectors.

Regional analysis includes size and growth across diverse geographies.

Competitive landscape analyses include market shares and competitor evaluations using a multi-parameter matrix.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Content Generation, Visual Effects, Postproduction, Budget Optimization, Audience Engagement, Creative Inspiration.

Deployment: Cloud-Based, Hybrid.

Applications: Filmmaking, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Marketing, Movie Recommendations.

Companies Mentioned: Include giants like Sony Corporation, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, among others, delivering impactful AI solutions to the market.

Countries and Regions: Extensive coverage includes competitive markets such as the USA, China, India, and emerging hubs in Southeast Asia.

Time Series: Historic data spans five years, with forecasts extending ten years ahead.

Data: The report provides insights into market size ratios, related economic metrics, and competitor rankings.

Sourcing and Referencing: Detailed data sourcing and references ensure the report's credibility.

Delivery Format: Offered in Word, PDF, Interactive formats, including Excel Dashboards.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Movies market report include:

Sony Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc

Autodesk Inc

Midjourney Inc

WETA FX LIMITED

Stability AI

Hugging Face Inc.

Synthesia Limited

Runway AI Inc

AI21 Labs

Aleph Alpha

Deepdub Inc

DeepBrain AI Inc

SoluLab Inc

Fable Studio

Inworld AI

Wonder Dynamics

Accubits Technologies Inc

Kaliber Labs Inc

Luma AI Inc

OpenAI Inc

ScriptBook

ElevenLabs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6z3ta

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