Explosive Growth Anticipated: Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market Set to Surpass $8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in media and entertainment market is poised for significant expansion, projected to escalate from $2.5 billion in 2025 to $3.16 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 26.5%. This growth stems from rising digital media consumption, the proliferation of online gaming and streaming platforms, and the integration of AI tools in content production. The increasing demand for immersive experiences and advancements in neural network architectures also contribute to this trend.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to surge to $8.06 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 26.4%. Growth drivers include the integration of generative AI with VR/AR platforms, expansion of cloud-based AI media services, and real-time content personalization tools. The adoption of AI for multilingual content, combined with interactive entertainment and gaming industry expansion, fuels this progress. Future trends such as AI-powered image and video creation, music and sound generation, and personalized AI-driven storytelling will shape the market landscape.

Video games are a major catalyst, driving the market by utilizing generative AI to boost creativity, efficiency, and player engagement. With the Entertainment Software Association reporting U.S. consumer spending on video games rising to $57.2 billion in 2023, the gaming industry's growth significantly impacts the generative AI sector.

Leading companies in the market are innovating with tools like Media Copilot, an advanced AI designed for analyzing content performance across platforms. Symphony Innovation LLC introduced this tool in April 2024, integrating revenue model optimization to meet dynamic industry needs.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the landscape. For example, Altair Engineering's acquisition of Cambridge Semantics in April 2024 aims to enhance its offerings by incorporating Cambridge's knowledge graph platform into Altair RapidMiner, advancing media and entertainment AI solutions.

Prominent players in this industry include Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., and others. North America was the largest region for the generative AI market in 2025, with significant growth anticipated across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other key regions.

Tariffs impacting GPU, AI servers, and cloud infrastructure supply chains have raised production costs and challenged AI solution deployment, yet they have also spurred domestic hardware production and innovation, driving the development of more cost-efficient solutions.

The generative AI market captures revenues from image generation, video synthesis, music composition, and scene creation, essential for gaming, film, marketing, and virtual realities. Overall, the market is an evolving field empowering innovative storytelling and enhanced user experiences through AI advancements.

The "Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market Global Report 2026" offers invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to thoroughly evaluate this rapidly expanding market. As demand for generative AI applications surges, this comprehensive report delves into influential trends poised to transform the sector over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain an extensive global perspective with data spanning 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and shifting regulatory landscapes.

Formulate regional and national strategies informed by local data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Conduct end-user analysis to deepen customer understanding.

Benchmark performance against key competitors by assessing market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Estimate market potential using TAM and market attractiveness scoring.

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Access data from the report in an Excel dashboard format.

Description: This report answers critical questions regarding the positioning and growth of generative AI in the media and entertainment sector. It explores market dynamics in relation to the broader economy, demographics, and parallel sectors. The report encompasses market characteristics, size, and growth estimates, alongside segmentation, regional and country analyses, TAM, market attractiveness scores, and competitive landscape insights.

The market characteristics section discusses the market, examining key offerings and innovations, product features, and brand differentiation.

Supply chain analysis presents an overview of the value chain, raw materials, resources, and competitor analysis at each supply chain level.

The updated trends and strategies section highlights market evolution and showcases emerging technology trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscape analysis explicates influential regulatory frameworks, associations, and government policies, along with investment trends driving industry growth.

The market size section offers historical and forecast market size data, reflecting major influencing factors, including technological advancements and geopolitical scenarios.

TAM analysis provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on market potential evaluations.

Market segmentation details breakdowns into sub-markets.

Regional and country breakdowns analyze market size and growth across geographies, emphasizing markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia as growing global value chain hubs.

The competitive landscape chapter paints a picture of market competition, identifies leading companies, and outlines major financial deals shaping the market.

A company scoring matrix evaluates top companies based on parameters such as market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Text-To-Image Generation, Image-to-Image Generation, Music Generation, Video Generation, 3D Modeling and Animation

By Offerings: Solution, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

By Application: Gaming, Film and Television, Advertising and Marketing, Music and Sound Production, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), and Other Applications

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Netflix Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Snap Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Cohere Inc., OpenAI Inc., Runway AI, Inc., Leonardo.Ai, Stability AI, D-ID, Vyro.ai, Fox Sports AI Media Operations, Vimeo, Figma

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis are thoroughly sourced with end notes.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard formats.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Media and Entertainment market report include:

Amazon Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Meta Platforms Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Netflix Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Snap Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Limited

Cohere Inc.

OpenAI Inc.

Runway AI, Inc.

Leonardo.Ai

Stability AI

D-ID

Vyro.ai

Fox Sports AI Media Operations

Vimeo

Figma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0efy7

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