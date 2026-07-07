Rapid Growth in AI for Animal Health: Market Expected to Reach $4.21 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Animal Health Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $2.06 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This growth is driven by the adoption of digital tools in veterinary care, advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, and increasing awareness of animal health, coupled with the growth in both companion and production animal populations.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.21 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 19.6%. This growth will be supported by emerging AI technologies for animal diagnostics, increased investment in predictive analytics platforms, and the rising adoption of wearable monitoring devices in livestock. Additionally, the integration of AI into health management and smart farm management systems is set to play a crucial role.

Spending on animal healthcare is a key market driver, with funds increasingly allocated towards high-tech solutions, driven by greater awareness, pet humanization trends, and the demand for advanced veterinary care services. Such investment underpins the adoption of AI by supporting technology, data collection systems, and research initiatives that enhance disease detection and treatment efficiency.

In 2024, Precision Livestock Technologies introduced an AI-driven cattle feed recommendation system, optimizing livestock nutrition through personalized feed plans. This reflects a broader trend towards AI-enhanced farm management practices, aiming to elevate efficiency in livestock farming.

Key industry players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Zoetis Inc., and Merck Animal Health are at the frontier of this technological boom. Notable acquisitions include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft's purchase of CattleEye Ltd. to enhance its dairy farm solutions with AI-driven health monitoring systems.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. However, tariffs have posed challenges by elevating costs for AI-imported hardware in regions reliant on imports, though they have spurred local development and innovation in AI-based tools.

This AI in animal health market report offers a detailed analysis of the industry's past, present, and future, shedding light on market size, trends, and regional dynamics. It underscores the expansive opportunities for utilizing AI to revolutionize animal healthcare, underscoring its significant market value contributed by services like telemedicine, treatment planning, genomic analysis, and more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to assess this burgeoning market. The report offers critical insights into the growth and shaping trends expected to influence the market over the next decade and beyond.

Why Purchase This Report?

Achieve a comprehensive global perspective with in-depth analysis covering 16 geographies.

Evaluate key macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.

Develop tailored regional and country strategies with local data analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to surpass competitors.

Gain insights based on end-user analysis to understand customer behaviors.

Compare your market performance against competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength parameters.

Analyze the total addressable market (TAM) to gauge market potential.

Support presentations with reliable data, updated regularly and delivered alongside an Excel dashboard for data extraction.

Market Overview

The report sheds light on the fastest-growing segments within the AI in animal health market, offering comprehensive insights into its relationship with broader economic and demographic trends. The transformation is driven by technological disruption, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences.

Detailed analysis covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score (MAS), and competitive landscape. It includes historic performance forecasts by geography.

Examine market characteristics, product and service offerings, and innovation trends.

Explore the entire value chain through a supply chain analysis, noting the role of key raw materials and suppliers.

Updated trends emphasize evolving market dynamics, like digital and automated transformations, sustainability projects, and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory and investment landscape outlines frameworks, policies, investments, and incentives shaping the industry.

Market Segmentation

The report breaks down markets by solution, technology, animal type, application, and end-use. Subsegments are analyzed for deeper insight. It features key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Zoetis Inc., and more across numerous countries including the US, China, and Germany.

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and more.

Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and more. Report Format: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard with bi-annual updates.

Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard with bi-annual updates. Additional Benefits: Customization options and expert consultant support.

Through this report, stakeholders can integrate timely and detailed market intelligence to align their strategies with prevailing and future trends in the AI-powered animal health market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Adoption of Ai-Powered Diagnostic Tools

4.2.2 Growth in Predictive Analytics for Animal Health

4.2.3 Implementation of Wearable Health Monitoring Devices

4.2.4 Expansion of Health Management Platforms

4.2.5 Integration of Ai in Automated Feeding and Farm Management



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

5.2 Research Institutions

5.3 Farms and Livestock Producers

5.4 Companion Animal Owners

5.5 Animal Health Service Providers



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software and Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companion Animals, Production Animals

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Diagnostics, Identification, Tracking, and Monitoring, Other Applications

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, Research Institutions, Farms and Livestock Producers

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Diagnostic Devices, Wearable Health Monitoring Devices, Automated Feeding Systems

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software and Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Diagnostic Tools, Predictive Analytics Software, Health Management Platforms, Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Educational Programs



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Zoetis Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. VCA Animal Hospitals Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. IVC Evidensia Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Merck Animal Health, Heska Corporation, Agria Pet Insurance, PrecisionHawk, SignalPET, ImpriMed Inc., PetPace Ltd., VetNOW, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd., EIO Diagnostics Inc., Connecterra, GuardianVets, Halter USA Inc., Petriage Inc.



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market



40. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Animal Health market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

VCA Animal Hospitals Inc.

IVC Evidensia

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Heska Corporation

Agria Pet Insurance

PrecisionHawk

SignalPET

ImpriMed Inc.

PetPace Ltd.

VetNOW

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

EIO Diagnostics Inc.

Connecterra

GuardianVets

Halter USA Inc.

Petriage Inc.

Moichor Inc.

OneCup Al

AgGenetics Inc.

IMV Technologies

Felcana

Vet-Al

Alpha Phenomics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1kejx

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